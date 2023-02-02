The state Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the northbound Van Wyck Expressway has been reduced from three travel lanes to two between exits 1A at the Nassau Expressway and 1B at North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park.
The lane closure is expected to remain in place through about Sept. 30. Inclement weather could cause the closure and construction work to be rescheduled.
The shutdown is necessitated to allow for sewer work that is part of the state’s Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvement plan.
For real-time travel information, motorists can check the state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information.
The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a route while users are driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
