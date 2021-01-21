As of last Tuesday, cars are no longer allowed on Main Street and part of Kissena Boulevard between Northern Boulevard and Sanford Avenue.
The Department of Transportation, nearly eight months after announcing the plan, finally launched the Downtown Flushing busway Jan. 19, which gives priority travel to buses and trucks for a 0.6-mile stretch of the busy corridor.
“It’s not much but it makes a difference — faster ride,” said Lisa Xu, who hopped off the Q44 to get to the 7 train subway station hours after the 6 a.m. launch. There was still some traffic, Xu said, but congestion dissipated when the bus crossed into the busway zone.
Main Street appeared nearly desolate Tuesday morning without the typical passenger car traffic. Bicyclists took advantage of the extra road space and bus operators were able to pull up to their pickup spots without skirting around parallel-parked cars.
NYPD officers acted as crossing guards stationed at several points where the busway began — Sanford Avenue and Main Street; Northern Boulevard and Main Street; and Kissena Boulevard and Sanford Avenue — in order to direct drivers away from the prohibited area. Some drivers were unaware of the changes despite new signage placed throughout the Downtown Flushing area and changed their path, while others bypassed the guards and traveled illegally down Main Street.
Other vehicles traveled down blocks between the major entry ways to access Main Street where crossing guards were not stationed. The DOT had announced with the launch that drivers would still be able to access every block via side streets but generally must make the next right turn.
“During this early period of implementation, as we inform the public about the new regulations that will help speed buses for 155,000 daily riders in Downtown Flushing, it is a time of adjustment not only for bus riders, drivers and pedestrians, but also for staff at DOT and our partners at the MTA and NYPD, as we work together to fine tune the components of the busway and the enforcement of Transit and Truck Priority,” a DOT spokesperson told the Chronicle responding to an emailed question about enforcement.
The DOT didn’t say whether it will provide additional traffic enforcement to counter the vehicles that sneak into the now-prohibited area. Bus lane cameras, however, will be installed in the coming weeks. For the first 60 days of the camera installation, drivers who incorrectly travel in the bus lanes will be issued a warning letter. After the two-month interim period, vehicles that continue to defy the new rules will be fined.
The busway will operate for the next year, after which time, if successful, it could become a permanent fixture of the neighborhood. The busway could be overturned if the DOT deems it a failure — during the last eight months, the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, Flushing, Community Board 7 and City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) shared concerns that fewer passenger car access would reduce commercial business in the area, and the Flushing Chinese Business Association filed a lawsuit in an attempt to halt the pilot, but the case was thrown out by a Queens Supreme Court judge.
“I don’t really see anything wrong with it,” Daniel Roy, a Q25 bus rider, said. “The cars can use any other street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.