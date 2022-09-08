When Kew Gardens Hills resident Richard Reif first attended Main Street Cinemas back in 1946, a day at the picture show cost only 25 cents.
“You could spend the whole afternoon there, which me and my friends did,” he remembered fondly. “You got two feature films, a cartoon, a newsreel and an episode of a serial — and you could bring your own food.”
So it’s not difficult to imagine his disappointment when, after seeing Idris Elba’s latest film, “The Beast,” last weekend, he found out that would be the last movie he ever saw at the theatre, which closed its doors earlier this week.
It is rumored that the theater is closing due to a rent increase; however, the Chronicle was unable to confirm that, as owner Rudy Toolasprashad did not respond to multiple queries. City property records show that the lot — which includes the movie theater and all the stores between it and the corner of 72nd Drive — was purchased by G & Y Main Street Plaza LLC in February of this year. It is not clear whether the purchase has any connection to Main Street Cinemas’ shuttering.
Like all theaters, Main Street Cinemas had previously closed during the earliest days of the pandemic. Though many other small film venues across the country never reopened, Main Street Cinemas welcomed movie-goers back in March 2021.
“I thought then it would close for good, but it didn’t,” Reif said. “This summer you know, I went to movies like ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Elvis’ and ‘Thor,’ and there were big turnouts — people of all ages, parents brought their kids for things like the Sonic Hedgehog movie. So that really surprised me that it’s closing.”
The institution has been a staple in the community since it opened in 1941, when it was called the The Main Street Playhouse. It played the starring role in the lives of many young people over the years.
The first movie Reif saw at Main Street Cinemas was “Bambi.”
“I cried when Bambi’s mother was shot, and I’ve hated hunters ever since,” he recalled.
Though she could not pinpoint the first movie she saw there, Martha Taylor, who lives in Jamaica Estates and said she’s gone to Main Street Cinemas since she “was a little kid,” remembers watching “The Perils of Pauline,” an early 20th-century melodrama film serial, on countless Saturday mornings.
“That was part of the fun of going to those neighborhood movies,” she told the Chronicle.
Back when it was a single-screen venue, featuring both an orchestra section and a balcony, Reif said that teens sitting up top were rarely watching the movie. “The balcony became a makeout spot for teenagers,” Reif recalled. “So there was often more action in the seats.” (Double features of “The Virgin Queen” and “Tonight’s the Night” likely did not discourage them.)
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) — whom the theater is touting for re-election on its marquee — noted that Main Street Cinemas’ closing could hinder the community’s ability to mingle.
“I hate to see it,” he said. “Whether it be because it provides a social site where people can have some social engagement, jobs — some local jobs that are lost there — and I hate to see an empty storefront.”
