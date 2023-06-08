Community Board 10 met in person last week for the first time in months, just in time to break for the summer.
It had been so long that the board forgot to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting, which one member made a point to call out.
Chair Betty Braton apologized and made a note to remember come September.
The meeting started out with a presentation from officials on the City of Yes, the mayor’s plan to modernize and update zoning regulations to help support small business, more affordable housing and sustainability.
United States Postal Inspector Kristin Walunas of the United States Postal Inspection Service also addressed attendees.
New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier this year issued a consumer alert regarding a recent rise in mail theft.
One of the tips Walunas gave was to send mail directly from the post office.
It might not be the most convenient option, she noted, but it is the most secure.
Walunas also recommended diligently checking bank statements.
“Make sure you take a look at those checks that were canceled and those checks that were cleared from your account,” she said.
“Make sure you check regularly when you know you have outgoing payments that you’re expecting to see posted to your account, to see whether or not they do and if they do are they the right amount, because these are red flags,” Walunas continued.
Reports can be made to the police and the USPIS, which also works with local law enforcement.
In community board news, Braton said the panel had received many letters about the plans to put migrants in public school gyms.
“We received letters from all over the district, doesn’t matter what part of the district you’re in, doesn’t matter what part of the city you’re in,” Braton said of the objection to schools being used for migrant housing.
Nobody objected to the board writing a letter to the city agreeing with the letters it had received.
The city Department of Design and Construction notified the board of a sewer and distribution water main replacement project that is happening throughout the borough.
For Board 10, it will be happening on 115th Street between 149th and 150th avenues.
It’s a small project for the area but part of a much bigger one, Braton explained.
A mosque reached out to the board informing it of city Department of Buildings and other regulatory agency approval to erect a community center near Pitkin Avenue and Centreville Street.
“There was a plan approved but I don’t know whether it is for this particular project so we’ll be following up on that,” said Braton.
A project that would include renovations like new LED lighting to the 106th Precinct has been funded, something that the city Office of Management and Budget and Department of Citywide Administrative Services notified the board of.
Frank Dardani gave a parks update, including that the work on the tennis and basketball courts at Police Officer Edward Byrne Park was completed and they would be open soon, and also that work at Al Stabile Playground is not yet done.
Sidewalk renovations needed there fall under Department of Transportation jurisdiction, not Parks, Braton said.
