North Queens is no stranger to mail theft, but a recent uptick in such crimes has centered on relay boxes in particular.
Relay boxes — the green boxes without a mail slot — are used by the United States Postal Service as a place for carriers to store mail for other carriers along the same route, and require a key to open.
The thefts have led to a number of checks being intercepted, altered and cashed. According to Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commander of the 107th Precinct, his precinct alone has had “at least a dozen” of these cases in the last month.
Back in November, the Chronicle reported that, over the span of a month, nine relay boxes in Downtown Flushing had been tampered with and that their contents had been stolen.
Chan did not point to that being the root of the problem this time around.
“I do believe that maybe someone has a key to it that’s possibly opening these mailboxes, or it’s one of these dishonest employees,” Chan told the Chronicle. “Because how else are they getting these checks?”
Asked whether the incidents in the 107th Precinct have been concentrated in any one neighborhood, Chan said, “It’s really everywhere.”
He added that where the stolen mail was sent from has varied, as well. “We’ve had some drop it in the mailbox, we’ve had some drop it at the post office — it’s not one, specific location where they’re dropping it in,” he said.
The incidents have not been limited to the 107th, either. College Point, which is in the 109th Precinct, has seen a number of relay box thefts as of late, according to a letter from the United States Postal Inspection Service posted in the A Better College Point Civic Association’s Facebook group. According to the office of Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), a number of cases have been reported throughout Flushing. Meng has since called on the USPS to address the problem and improve the security of relay boxes.
Though the NYPD press office did not have details regarding which relay boxes in the 109th were broken into, it did report similar issues with checks, including one incident in which a resident had had a new checkbook stolen before it was delivered.
The USPIS declined to comment on the incidents as its investigations are ongoing.
