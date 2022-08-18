Joseph Magnus learned as a boy hiding in the woods and forests of Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia that people sometimes could not afford to wait for trained, skilled medical care.
Two decades after immigrating to the United States he was a co-founder of the Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he would serve 40 years, including in Manhattan on 9/11.
The life of “Mr. Ambulance” and his spirit of service were honored Aug. 6 when the city co-named the corner of 75th Street and 58th Avenue in Middle Village in his honor.
Members of Magnus’ family were in attendance along with elected officials and area dignitaries. The renaming was put through the City Council by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
Magnus was born in 1931, and was not yet 7 when Germany annexed the western section of his homeland prior to full occupation in World War II. He and his mother were captured one night, and locked aboard a train with other prisoners, only to be set free when a group of men attacked and killed the guards. He was wounded twice before the war ended, once when a shell exploded 5 feet from him while he sat with other boys, leaving an ugly gash on his leg; and once when he was shot, a bullet passing through one arm, both times having to accept what medical care was available.
Magnus came to the United States in 1952, living in Brooklyn with his parents. While he studied computers at NYU, he also had been studying first aid.
His late wife, Margaret, served on Community Board 5 and with the Juniper Park Civic Association.
It was in the 1970s that he began raising interest, and funds, to create the Middle Village Ambulance Corps.
“The reason we started was because in those days if you needed an ambulance, you’d wait so long you would die first,” Magnus told the Chronicle in an interview back in 2005.
In the immediate aftermath of the World Trade Center attack, he and other MVVAC volunteers logged 24-hour shifts, and were responsible for transporting nearly two dozen people to area hospitals.
He died March 9, 2020.
