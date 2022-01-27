With its large Asian American Pacific Islander population, northern Queens has long been the heart of Lunar New Year celebrations in the borough.
As the public remains weary about the state of Covid-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant, Queens institutions are preparing to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — which begins Feb. 1 — both in person and remotely.
Flushing Town Hall has several events commemorating Lunar New Year in the coming weeks. From Feb. 1 to 16, its exhibit “Reconcile: Begin Anew” is free and open to the public. The show highlights the work of eight New York-based Asian-American immigrants, all of whom navigate the zeitgeist of uncertainty by turning to their roots. The gallery will be open on the aforementioned dates from 12 to 5 p.m. An opening reception and artist walkthrough will be held starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5.
FTH will also host a Lunar New Year Chinese Documentary Film Festival on Feb. 5 and 6. The festival will feature three different films: “Curtain Up!” “Please Remember Me” and “No-contact Delivery,” showing on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m., Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m., respectively.
Closing out FTH’s festivities on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. is “Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup #6 — Korea Meets Armenia.” The show features violinist Sita Chay and instrumentalist Ara Dinkjian, accompanied by percussionist Satoshi Takeishi. Tickets are available online for $15; members pay $12.
The Queens Botanical Garden has already begun its celebration of Lunar New Year; starting on Jan. 22, it held its Lucky Plant Sale, which will continue through Feb. 13. On Jan. 23, 29 and 20 from 1 to 3 p.m., as well as on Feb. 5, 12 to 3 p.m., QBG welcomes the public to participate in its Year of the Tiger Community Art Project, a “tiger stripe pattern panel.” Attendees are also invited to decorate their own tiger face, which will be displayed at the garden’s Visitor and Administration Center.
But the centerpiece of QBG’s Lunar New Year programming is its Feb. 5 Lunar New Year Celebration Event, an outdoor festival held from 12 to 3 p.m.
The Korean American Parents Association is partnering with Empire BCBS to hold its “Lunar New Year Celebration with sharing love” Jan. 29 at 11 a.m, at the Hang Tang-Mart at 150-51 Northern Blvd. in Flushing. In addition to various BCBS-branded goods, like scarves and bags, KAPA will share music and rice cakes with the community. According to KAPA CEO and President Christine Colligan, the event has been held annually since 2015 and has been attended by Queens elected officials like Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and former Councilmember Paul Vallone.
Further down the line, the Chinese-American Planning Council will hold its 57th annual Lunar New Year benefit virtually on Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. The event honors those who have worked to provide their communities with relief during the pandemic, a press release said. The proceeds of the benefit will be put toward essential services for Asian-American, low-income and immigrant communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.