Riders of the 7 train last week got an announcement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on ongoing and future construction projects from Flushing to the Hudson River.
The work includes safety and accessibility upgrades at a dozen stations as well as plans to harden the Steinway tunnel between Long Island City and Manhattan against storm-related flooding.
“MTA Construction and Development is prioritizing projects including accessibility and state of good repair that will enhance stations and extend the lifespan of our infrastructure for years to come,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer in a statement issued Friday with the announcement. “We are closely coordinating the schedules of these projects to maximize the efficiency of track outages and minimize the impacts to our customers.”
Accessibility upgrades at Queensboro Plaza, scheduled to begin in early 2023, include two street-to mezzanine elevators and one from the mezzanine to the platform.
There also will be a new ADA ramp on the mezzanine level; modified pedestrian access bridges; ADA upgrades for existing street and station staircases; mezzanine enlargement; and safety features including closed-circuit cameras, a new public address system and digital rider information.
Upgrades at the 61st Street-Woodside and 74th Street-Broadway stations also are slated for the new calender year. The contracts were approved back in September.
Work at 61st Street-Woodside is slated to include track repairs; staircase replacement; drainage and waterproofing improvements; reconstructed platforms; ADA-compliant boarding areas; and general structural repairs. The existing street-to-mezzanine escalator will be replaced, as will three escalators at 74th Street-Broadway.
The agency also expects to approve multiphase contracts on stations at 52nd and 69th streets in Woodside; 82nd Street on the Elmhurst-Jackson Heights border; and 103rd and 111th streets in Corona.
Work will include staircase replacement; new platforms and mezzanine floors; security cameras; new light fixtures; plus new painting, wind screens and artwork.
The first quarter of 2023 will see deep cleaning of the Vernon Boulevard and Court Square stations in Long Island City followed by repainting, new tiling where necessary and general repairs.
Storm resiliency upgrades to the Steinway tunnel, also scheduled for 2023, will include construction of a 60-foot-long, reinforced concrete flood wall and a flood gate just outside the Hunters Point Avenue station, the latter of which can be deployed in advance of a coastal storm. Improvements also will be made to pump rooms beneath the East River, along with anticorrosion upgrades to pump discharge lines.
The MTA also gave an update on progress with its massive ongoing project to ease crowding conditions at the 7 line’s Flushing-Main Street terminus, which kicked off in June and is expected to be completed in 2023.
Four new sidewalk-to-mezzanine staircases are being added to improve morning and afternoon rush hour circulation, while four existing ones are being upgraded for ADA compliance and four others are being reoriented. There will be six new turnstiles and upgrades to the security camera system, along with new signs.
