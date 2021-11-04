As Queens residents cast their ballots Tuesday to select their next mayor, public advocate, comptroller, City Council representatives and borough president, several parts of South Queens, which had a heated Council race, got off to a sleepy start. Farther north, where more conservative voters honed in on the battle between Republican Curtis Sliwa and Democratic Eric Adams for mayor, turnout reportedly was higher than usual.
In District 32 — featuring one of the most hotly contested Council races in the city and the only persistent swing seat in the borough — turnout in two polling sites in the northern half of the district was lagging, said poll workers familiar with the sites.
“I was expecting today about 1,700 [votes]. But we’re not going to make it at 50 an hour,” said Joseph Smith, poll coordinator at PS 97 in Woodhaven, which is split between four election districts south of Forest Park and four in Glendale.
Smith, who has been working the site for a number of election cycles, said he was hoping the turnout might be higher after the primary tally reached 700 voters at the location.
“We started seeing the young kids come in. That’s when you know you got the [Felicia] Singh voters,” said Smith. “They’re starting to come in. They finally woke up.”
Singh, a progressive running to flip the now Republican-held Council seat, won the surrounding election districts against her moderate challenger Mike Scala in the summer primary. Her hoped-for path to victory involved maximizing turnout in the northern parts of the district where she performed well in the primary.
But she did not perform well in the general election, as Republican Joann Ariola won by a margin of 67.4 percent to 31.3 percent, according to preliminary Board of Elections figures.
The Chronicle started its poll outreach at MS 137 in Ozone Park, where organizational problems left a few voters waiting as the poll site opened. After it was supposed to be opened at 6 a.m., poll workers struggled to get Board of Elections tablets ready, which are important to the process of identifying voters’ election districts.
“A Guyanese voter, she’s talking to me and she’s like, ‘I need to vote now.’ She did get to vote finally but it took so long. Really messy in there,” said Singh volunteer Aaron Fernando.
By the time the Chronicle arrived inside the site at 9:15 a.m. the glitches had been worked out and a BOE monitor had come to observe. But turnout was slow with just over 40 votes for two election districts in a three-hour span.
“Some polling sites have more finesse than others and this is not one of them,” said BOE monitor Thomas Savoca. Savoca said that he expected several locations in Howard Beach to be busier than the Ozone Park polling site.
At PS 113 in Glendale, on the other hand, the general election brought out strong numbers for the poll site, where the sampling of voters that the Chronicle spoke with said that the push for more conservative leadership and concerns over public safety had mobilized them.
Polling site coordinator Vita Winter counted about 270 votes as of around 11:15 a.m., which she said is notably busy for the site, where she has worked for a number of years.
“It’s sad but I think Adams is going to win, but I don’t think Sliwa has a shot,” said a voter who did not identify himself. Asked what issues had motivated them to vote, all the voters at the polling site responded with crime or public safety as the top priority.
In Forest Hills, the Chronicle arrived at PS 144 around noon as Democratic Council candidate Lynn Schulman met up with an entourage of incumbent Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Borough President Donovan Richards. Schulman successfully ran for Council District 29 against Republican Michael Conigliaro, taking 58.9 percent of the vote to his 40.8 percent.
“It seemed a little slow at some of the sites we’ve been at,” said Schulman, who had come from PS 139 and PS 101 in Rego Park. She went on to say that she was feeling confident about her campaign, and reported that her poll site conversations did make it seem that voters were focused on the Council race.
PS 144 by comparison was bustling. As of around noon, 533 voters had visited, which poll site worker Robert Skaretka said was notably busy for a mayoral election year.
