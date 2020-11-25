Did you ever lose an ID tag off your luggage traveling through LaGuardia Airport?
Chances are it ended up here — tied to a fence that was discovered two weeks ago during demolition of the airport’s central terminal.
Turns out that over the past 25 or 30 years, when baggage handlers found a detached tag, they didn’t just toss it in the trash.
Instead, it was tied to a stretch of fence in an employees-only area behind the terminal.
No one seems to know who got the idea started but, according to one official, the curious wall had the practical effect of curtaining off the personal lockers from the rest of the backstage area.
Over the years, several thousand luggage IDs found their way onto the fence.
The tags include souvenirs from Disneyland, keepsakes from long-forgotten business conferences and colorful reminders of travelers’ hometowns or favorite sports teams. A few IDs are of cartoon characters that must have once adorned kids’ suitcases.
Dates on the tags place some of the earliest entries in the early 1990s.
Last week, the 8-by-10-foot section of fence was being stored on the floor of an old hanger next to the Marine Air Terminal, awaiting a decision by Port Authority officials about what to do with what one worker called an original piece of aviation-era “folk art.”
Luggage-handling operations were moved last summer to the newly completed Terminal B, the largest part of Gov. Cuomo’s $8 billion plan to completely rebuild the East Elmhurst airport.
During demolition of the old central terminal, built for the 1964 World’s Fair, a sharp-eyed supervisor told workers to set aside the luggage-tag fence rather than throw it out with the other construction debris.
“It is being saved to be included in an airport history exhibit that will be located in the Central Hall, which opens mid-2022,” said a spokesman for the Port Authority.
The Central Hall will connect the new Terminal B with Delta Airline’s new Terminal C, now under construction.
The hall is also planned to be the location for one of two AirTrain stations to be built at the airport.
