An icon of Southeast Queens politics died last week.
Joe Goldbloom served under City Councilmembers Archie Spigner, Leroy Comrie and Daneek Miller. Those who worked closest with him say he devoted his life to serving the City of New York and holding its leaders accountable for doing right by its citizens.
“I used to call him the patron saint of lost causes,” now-state Sen. Comrie (D-St. Albans) said. “Case work that everyone else had given up on, he would embrace and work with people to try to get things done that everybody else thought couldn’t get done.”
Born in the city, Goldbloom bounced around New Jersey in his youth before studying government at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and Columbia.
He joined the staff of Archie Spigner as an unpaid adviser while Spigner was still a district leader in Southeast Queens. When Spigner was elected the first Black councilmember from Queens, Goldbloom was appointed his chief of staff. It was in that role he first worked with Comrie, and the two spent decades serving Southeast Queens as associates and friends.
“This is a Jewish guy walking up and down the streets of Southeast Queens, and folks came out of nowhere just to compliment him and praise him and thank him,” Comrie said.
Ray Russell, a colleague who met Goldbloom while the two were working in the City Council, said he had one request when he knew his time was waning.
“He said, ‘Ray, please tell my friends thank you, and I love you,’” Russell said.
