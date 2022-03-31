After two public workshops in eight days, the review of 14 proposals to connect LaGuardia Airport with Manhattan by mass transit is back in the hands of a three-person panel appointed by Gov. Hochul last fall.
The second meeting, on March 24, drew a good crowd of interested residents to the Astoria World Manor catering hall to examine five proposals for new or improved bus routes; subway extensions running through northern Astoria or along the Grand Central parkway; ferries; and five light rail options from various points on the compass from southwest to southeast.
The latter group includes the LaGuardia AirTrain proposal that already has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The meeting had 14 stations with overlay maps of the individual proposals. Port Authority personnel were on hand at each one to give details and take questions.
Even some people who might not have a preferred alternative had proposals they are dead-set against.
RoseMarie Poveromo is president of the United Community Civic Association, which includes Astoria, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights. She is as opposed to extending the elevated N/W subway line from Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria along 31st Street and 19th Avenue as she was in 2003 when the city formally dropped a similar effort.
“We fought them 20 years ago and we’ll fight them now,” Poveromo said, citing the disruption the construction of an elevated line would bring.
George Delis also opposed the plan two decades ago as district manager of Community Board 1. He has written a letter to Hochul in support of running elevated tracks along the Grand Central Parkway between LaGuardia and the N/W station at Astoria Boulevard.
“That doesn’t require taking private property,” Delis said.
That and other options approaching LaGuardia along the Grand Central would run into a massive physical obstacle — the elevated approach to the Hell Gate Bridge. Delis said he’s confident that PA engineers would find a way to make that work; and the PA in its descriptions said the plan for such a project would consider going “over, under or through” the Hell Gate trestle.
Frank Taylor, chairman of Community Board 3, was one of the leading critics of the on-hold AirTrain, saying it would cause massive disruptions in East Elmhurst. He remains wary — it could still be selected — and said his visit was dual purpose.
“I’m here because I live by a small airport that became an international airport,” he said. “I’m concerned about the other neighborhoods because we all live in Queens.”
Hochul’s review panel includes Janette Sadik-Khan, former transportation commissioner under Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Philip Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport and former head of the Los Angeles Metro system; and Mike Brown, former commissioner of transport in London and former managing director of Heathrow Airport.
The feedback from the meetings will be taken into account. There is no statutory requirement to schedule more workshops or formal public hearings, though they are not being ruled out. With no formal timeline, a decision is expected within several months.
Maps of the mass transit options can be viewed online at bit.ly/3L5PItk.
