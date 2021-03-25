The long-awaited reconstruction of Bowne Park’s water fountains and filtration system will finally begin next week.
City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced March 22 that a contractor had been given the green light to set the 2015 plan in motion.
The work won’t be completed for more than another year, however — the estimated completion date is August 2022.
“It’s going to be a nice ecological upgrade. It’s going to be all green,” Vallone said Tuesday overlooking the dozens of turtles and geese bathing in the waters.
The project aims to repair a connection to a well so that groundwater will refill the pond rather than city water, said Vallone. Bioswales will be installed surrounding the pool to catch rain runoff and replenish the pond. The pond will also get three sprinkler cannons in a triangle formation, which in addition to being aesthetically beautiful, will add extra aeration to the water and prevent algae. Sediment that has accumulated at the bottom of the pond will be removed, as well.
Additionally, the granite stone that lines the edge of the pond and storm sewer lines will be replaced with newer stone. Portions of the existing asphalt path will be reconstructed and new plants installed.
Parks told the Chronicle that the goal of the project is to improve water quality, lessen algae, control erosion on the surrounding slopes and filter runoff that ends up in the pond. Work will also include the installation of aquatic plants and a new aeration system with enhanced diffusers and jets.
While the pond will be closed off to the public during construction, it will remain available to the wildlife — renovations over the next 18 months will be conducted in two phases so that the creatures will not be displaced. Vallone explained that a dam will be erected through the middle of the pool so that each half will be drained at a time, leaving the other half open to the Bowne Park fish, birds, turtles and, the councilmember joked, the Loch Ness Monster.
“I wanted to make sure we took care of the aquatic life. I didn’t want to hurt anything,” he said.
Vallone secured the $1.4 million in capital funding needed to reconstruct the park way back in 2015. Procurement began in June 2018, at which time the expected completion date was late 2019. Construction was originally delayed because of the city’s commitment to finding a pond reconstruction specialist, and then Covid kicked the can further down the road.
The park is known for its copious number of turtle families, who are fighting for space on the sunbathing island. Vallone said the existing one will be enhanced to fit more of the creatures, and neighborhood children may even be invited to submit sketches for what the resting spot should look like.
The pond reconstruction is the second ongoing project at Bowne Park — the boccee courts will be getting an upgrade for their 10th birthday. Parks will add decorative pavement surrounding the courts, which were installed in 2013, and plant new foliage in the area. Parks plans to add 12 standard bistro tables, half of which will be ADA-compliant, new benches, additional waste receptacles and an equipment storage box.
“There’s an iconic old feel to [the park]. We didn’t want to modernize it — we wanted to keep that,” said Vallone.
