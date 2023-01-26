Movie star Gina Lollobrigida, who died Jan. 16 at age 95, caused quite a stir when she appeared in Queens at an event called Vita Italia — Italy Life — on Feb. 26, 1981.
The event was held at Terrace on the Park. In this photo, never before published, Lollobrigida is flanked by Queens leaders as one man behind her reaches to give her a card to sign, which she does. The group surrounding the world-famous actress, photojournalist and sex symbol includes Queens Borough President Donald Manes, left, Bishop Anthony Bevilacqua of the Diocese of Brooklyn, who later became a cardinal, and Queens District Attorney John Santucci.
Lensman Walter Karling recalls that the late Vincent Iannece of the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens — father of now-Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece — called him at the last minute to let him know Lollobrigida would be at the event.
One of the most famous European actresses of the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida was known not only as a cultural ambassador for Italy but also for her charitable giving.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
