On Sunday Mayor de Blasio proposed shutting down schools and nonessential businesses in nine city ZIP codes that were witnessing a surge in cases. Gov. Cuomo rejected the plan, claiming it was too imprecise, but then just one day later he revealed that he would shut down schools in those very ZIP codes. Then on Tuesday, Cuomo announced his own business shutdown plan that follows the same rules as de Blasio’s but targets clusters rather than ZIP codes.
“It’s not by ZIP code, it’s not by Census tract, it’s not by any political metric. It’s only by the number of cases,” Cuomo said at a press event on Oct. 6.
The governor’s plan addresses rising coronavirus cases in South and central Queens, Brooklyn and three upstate counties, each containing “zones” that correlate to certain restrictions made in an attempt to quell the COVID surge: Red is the cluster area itself, with the most limitations, orange is the surrounding warning zone and yellow is the precautionary sector.
“Drop a pebble into the pond, the pebble goes in, then there’s one ring, two rings, three rings, and the rings continue across the pond. When you see the cluster, you have to stop it at that point,” said Cuomo.
As of Oct. 5, Cuomo reported that COVID cases within two ZIP codes in the central Queens area — 11367 or Pomonok, and 11432, Jamaica Hills — had surged as high as 3.8 and 3.2 percent, respectively. Per city and state guidelines, a shutdown is warranted if an area reaches the 3 percent infection rate benchmark.
A central Queens red zone, with parts of Rego Park, Kew Gardens Hills and Forest Hills, completely shuts down in-person learning and prohibits mass gatherings but allows houses of worship to continue at a 25 percent capacity or 10-person maximum, while closing all nonessential businesses. Restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery service only, a restriction that takes away the indoor dining privilege they were given just a week earlier, as well as outdoor dining.
“We are in a serious, serious situation here,” said Frank Gulluscio, district manager of Community Board 6, which encompasses much of the red zone. “Some of our [restaurants] just opened up and they have to go through this again. We understand COVID, we understand the situation ... but it’s terrible. There’s enough information for the people and the poor kids [in schools]. One day they’re in and they’re out. It’s serious ... we’re very concerned.”
The phones at the community board office have been ringing off the hook since Cuomo’s announcement, Gulluscio said, most of the calls from small business owners asking for clarification on what the plan is. Many were uncertain whether it was de Blasio’s ZIP code plan that was being put into effect.
“The mayor is saying one thing and then the governor says another,” Gulluscio said, adding that the community doesn’t have time to watch the news or read the papers each day to stay up to date with all the developments, which seem to constantly be changing. “Everyone was getting back to some kind of schedule and it’s just thrown out the window ... Please have the right hand talk to the left hand.”
Gulluscio encourages the residents in his district to continue practicing safety guidelines, to wear a mask and to get tested for the virus. The community board office, located at 104-01 Metropolitan Ave., is hosting free testing until Friday, Oct. 9.
Far Rockaway, or the 11691 ZIP code, and parts of Edgemere are suffering the same fate. The red zone is bound by Seagirt Boulevard to the south, Bayswater Avenue to the north, Nassau Expressway to the west and the Norton Basin on the east.
The orange zones in both central and southern Queens surround the red zone clusters. Within each orange zone, houses of worship are limited to 33 percent capacity, or a 25-person maximum, indoor and outdoor mass gatherings of no more than 10 people and remote learning only. High-risk nonessential businesses, such as gyms and personal care, are closed, and restaurants are closed for indoor dining, but can serve meals outside with a four person per table capacity.
Yellow zones are the precautionary areas and have the least amount of restrictions — houses of worship can operate at half capacity, groups of 25 are permitted to gather both indoors and outdoors and all businesses are allowed to stay open. Schools can also stay open for in-person learning, but with mandatory weekly virus testing for students and staff. Restaurants can serve customers indoors and outdoors, but with a four-person per table limit.
