Student journalists at the prestigious Townsend Harris High School helped expose teacher and baseball coach Joseph Canzoneri, who allegedly engaged in “numerous inappropriate acts,” involving having sexual intercourse with a former student who had just graduated.
They also revealed that he remained at the school following the report and came into contact with students during that time.
Due to tenure protections, Canzoneri was reinstated but the principal at Townsend Harris refused to give him class assignments and worked with the Department of Education to remove him from the school.
The DOE says it is bound by state law to follow the hearing officer’s orders, and have since been able to reassign him outside the school building, as of mid-November.
“This employee was immediately removed from classrooms once these deeply disturbing allegations came to light and will never be permitted back in Townsend Harris again,” a DOE spokesperson said in a statement.
Local politicians have weighed in on the saga, too.
Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), an alum of the school, said in a statement, “It is shocking that it took the Department of Education this long to act to remove this dangerous teacher. The safety of our students should be front and center, always.”
Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) said in a statement, “In light of the findings of the SCI report and the gravity of the charges against Canzoneri, I find it unconscionable that Canzoneri was returned in September to THHS, where although he was no longer assigned to a teaching position, he had access to students. This was an outrageously insensitive and dangerous decision by the DOE, and I condemn the judgment of the DOE that put additional students at risk for sexual predation.”
“I congratulate the student reporters of The Classic for their service to the THHS community in revealing the DOE’s dangerous and unconscionable lapse in judgement,” Gennaro stated.
