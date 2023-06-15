Living Word Christian Fellowship Church in Ozone Park is officially closing its doors on July 30. Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, announced the news last Thursday at the civic’s monthly town hall meeting.
The news was met with disappointment by neighborhood residents, many of whom frequented the church, located at 132-05 Crossbay Blvd.
“The congregation that leased the building would have been there 30 years this coming October,” Esposito said. The property owners are selling the land, and are not interested in negotiating with the congregation, he explained.
Of relocation, Esposito said, “They tried to find somewhere local, but they couldn’t, so they’re officially leaving.”
Living Word Fellowship’s pastor, Joel Sadaphal, confirmed the news to the Chronicle, stating, “We have leased the property for 30 years, with an option to purchase it. The landlords are no longer honoring that and refused to send a letter of renewal for the usual terms, so we have to move.”
The property is owned by the United Methodist Church of Richmond Hill. Sadaphal and some members of the congregation said they believe the lack of communication and rescinding the offer to sell are due to religious differences on behalf of the Methodist Church.
The owners could not be reached for comment. No information for the property could be found on ACRIS, the city’s Automated City Register Information System, which lists records for lots across the five boroughs.
The church, which has a congregation of around 200 people and an online presence where it holds Zoom prayer meetings and livestreams weekly services, is seeking to relocate as soon as it can. The leadership is looking at properties in East Meadow, LI.
The block association will honor the congregation for all it has done for the community on Sunday, July 16, at 12 p.m. at the church.
“We wouldn’t have had a tree lighting or other events without Living Word, so we’re really sad to see them go,” Esposito said.
Sadaphal said, “We have a heartbroken congregation. We’ve been here since 1993.” He added, “We always said we’d be missed when we leave, and that seems to be the case.”
One member of the congregation, Patricia Dyer, spoke about her deep connection with the Living Word Fellowship. “I’m devastated,” she told the Chronicle. “It’s a great loss to the community.”
Dyer has been a member of the congregation for 30 years, and head of the fellowship’s dance ministry for 25 years. During that time, she has participated in a variety of events and developed relationships with her community.
“We have a group of seniors that always come. They’re like our VIPs. We make sure they’re comfortable,” Dyer said. “We cater to them — show them a little extra love. It’s people like them who are truly going to miss the ministry. It was their day out. They got fed spiritually and physically. It saddens my heart that they have to lose that.”
Dyer plans to follow Living Word upon its relocation. “Living Word wasn’t just concerned with one aspect of a person. We were concerned with totality, body mind spirit,” she said.
The property is still listed for sale.
