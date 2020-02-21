Living inside an NYC landmark

“It’s just like taking care of any other house — you just have to make sure you stay on top of the little details,” said Jeran Halfpap, the live-in caretaker of the Kingsland Homestead, the 1785 New York City-designated landmark and National Register of Historic Places listing that operates as the Queens Historical Society headquarters.

Halfpap begins each morning by unlocking the 18th-century home’s doors at 8 a.m. sharp. The landmark is named for homeowner and British sea captain Joseph King, the son-in-law of the building’s creator, Charles Doughty, and sits at 143-35 37 Ave. in Flushing. Although its current site is not where it was originally erected, it now lies just a few feet from other landmark buildings: the Lewis Latimer House Museum and the Bowne House, and sits beside the landmarked Weeping Beech, the historic tree and mother of all European weeping beeches in the United States.

Halfpap became the home’s caretaker just short of a year ago after moving to Flushing from the Annapolis area of Maryland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology as well as a minor in museum studies from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and spent years working in various museums, such as Historic St. Mary’s City and the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, but had been working at a retail craft store for five years when he decided to apply to the Lewis Latimer House Museum.

“I’ve been just living in museums my whole life ... I decided it was time to take risks and make major changes,” Halfpap said. The process of finding out about the Lewis Latimer position and moving to Flushing took less than a month, and soon after a friend recommended that he apply for the Kingsland Homestead caretaker position as well.

“I’m really into small museums, I’m a really handy person, I like to help out around. It’s a perfect fit,” said Halfpap, who now lives in the surprisingly spacious third floor apartment of the landmark with his husband, Sebastian. “It’s always fun to win the ‘I live in the oldest house’ game.”

After opening the doors, Halfpap conducts a walkthrough and refers to his checklist, which includes taking out the trash and making sure all lights and other electronics are operating properly.

One of Halfpap’s responsibilities is to clear the outside sidewalk of litter as construction commences on the deteriorating roof of the home. The project, funded by former Borough President Melinda Katz and the Parks Department, will replace the roof with shingles to match its historic aesthetic. Halfpap works around the workers to pick up litter and other discarded trash, being careful to not leave anything behind except for a cardboard box with a bowl of catnip left by a neighbor.

“She leaves this to feed the feral cats. Black, Lotus, Bobby — and the new one who has been hanging around is Sparkles,” Halfpap says of the animals who romp around Weeping Beech Park, but can hardly be considered the unofficial mascots of the landmark since they keep their distance from museum visitors. “I’ve only been able to pet Black once!”

Halfpap keeps a sporadic schedule between his many duties as a caretaker and an educator for both the Kingsland Homestead and Lewis Latimer House.

“It’s actually a very common phrase in small museums, the ‘wearing many hats,’ because small museums generally only have one or two full-time employees and only one is part-time. Everyone has to be able to do more than one thing so we can function as agile as possible. I really enjoy being able to do more than one thing, so switching over between tasks is crucial for me to be continuously engaged in the work that I do.”

As his title of education and outreach coordinator would suggest, Halfpap is responsible for public programs, film screenings, lectures and other activities, as well as designing lesson plans for historic and scientific events.

“We have been doing a small marathon of grant applications lately, so that’s all I’ve been working on for the last week and a half, but everything’s in and we’re ready to start a couple new programs and be able to offer new programs on a regular basis. I’m a fan of making new things because if something’s new it’s novel to come back to the museum.”

Halfpap’s educator and caretaker responsibilities sometimes overlap, exemplified through his recent design and implementation of a small exhibit that lies on the second floor landing — the “Queens’ Green Thumb: The Flushing Garden Club” exhibit celebrates the horticultural history of Queens through the lens of the dedicated women of The Flushing Garden Club, which was founded in 1914 and contributed to the Gardens on Parade pavilion at the 1939 World’s Fair.

“I had to quickly paint this in two days, install a little raspberry pi [computer], which is my solution on how to have a looping video without spending a whole bunch of money.” Halfpap’s projector displays a rare color footage clip from the Flushing Garden Club’s arrangements at the 1939 World’s Fair. Halfpap also used his experience as a five-year craft store employee to recreate one of the floral arrangements for the exhibition. “It’s exciting. It was all fun to make.”

Halfpap’s role as caretaker allows him to marry his love for museums, education and creativity to his day-to-day life, but he says his favorite aspect of the job is interacting with the structure itself.

“One of my favorite things is that there is no such thing as a level surface in this house. You can see how it kind of dips and bulges out in certain places, so when it comes to actually installing things and mounting things that are needed in exhibits there are challenges. The walls aren’t drywall and studs, they’re lath and plaster.”