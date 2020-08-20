Customers at outside restaurants and bars can enjoy live music with their meal as long as the operators can produce appropriate State Liquor Authority certification and can keep at least a 12-foot distance between performers and the audience. Comedy shows, which can also accommodate those metrics, are not extended that right, however.
“Restaurants and other on premises food and beverage establishments that have a license through the SLA are only allowed to offer on-premise music if their license certificate specifically allows for such activity ... All other forms of live entertainment, such as exotic dancing, comedy shows, etc., are not permissible currently regardless of phase,” read the state Phase 3 and 4 guidelines for Licensed On-Premises Establishments.
A spokesperson for the Empire State Development Corp. said that comedy shows, whether indoor or outdoor, are considered high-risk gatherings. The state is concerned that they would create an environment that encourages mingling and congestion, resulting in spread of COVID-19.
“Comedians should be up in arms about this bizarre, explicit distinction. So musical comedy would be okay?” Kambri Crews, owner of comedy club QED, wrote in an Aug. 13 tweet.
Like many other comedy clubs, the Astoria cafe had been operating outdoors in accordance with respective Department of Health dining guidance — patrons should not be standing unless for necessary reasons, standing customers should wear face coverings and that 6-foot distance measures should be respected. In early July, the SLA rescinded that right.
“What comedy show have you been to where people are standing around and milling about?” said Crews, who told the Chroncile she’d happily accommodate any SLA restrictions, such as not selling alcohol, if it meant she could resume operations.
A statewide petition, started by a comedy club in Monroe County, called for Gov. Cuomo to reconsider the blanket ban on stand up. The petition, “If live music is allowed comedy should be too!,” reached 7,599 signatures as of Aug. 19.
When asked if the distinction between live music shows at restaurants and live comedy performances at clubs lay in the guests’ incentive for gathering, the Empire State Development Corp. spokesperson said, “Music is ancillary to the meal.”
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) has been in ongoing conversations with the Governor’s Office on the issue, but has not received word on when comedy clubs will be allowed to operate. The senator, who supports the safe opening of comedy shows with limitations on audience size and restriction to outdoor venues, is planning to conduct a town hall with the SLA in the coming weeks in order to reach a resolution.
City Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) took to Twitter to assert that he’d fight for performances to operate in a way that replicates the parameters already set in place.
“On the City level I’ve also suggested legislation to create a system for outdoor performances like what we have for outdoor dining,” he wrote, adding that he hoped to introduce a bill in the next month that would allow comedy clubs and other outdoor performances to continue. His office could not be reached for further comment.
