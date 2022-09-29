The battle to revert the high school admissions process back to what it was before the pandemic, before a lottery system was implemented, has gained another soldier.
“The Department of Education would be wise to scrap its unpopular and ineffective lottery-based high school admissions process and return to an admissions system that allows high schools to consider academic performance so as not to penalize the students who have pursued excellence under previous long-standing admissions criteria,” state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), chairperson of the Senate Committee on NYC Education, wrote in a letter to Schools Chancellor David Banks last Friday.
Liu said families are “deeply upset” with the results of the current policy, which land students in schools not aligned to their interests and abilities and often far from home.
He called Banks out for saying in March of 2022 that there was a need to update the high school admissions process but that, six months later, the DOE has not implemented any real changes.
Asian families, he said, feel that the lottery system “further marginalized” their overlooked community and that DOE statistics show students from that community fared the worst in the city with only 70 percent securing one of their top five high school picks.
“The high school admissions process has been rife with uncertainty and confusion under the current system causing outrage during an already stressful time in families’ lives,” Liu said in a prepared statement.
“The DOE must abandon this lottery as a relic of the pandemic, and reinstate an admissions system that values diligence and achievement.”
Liu joins the ranks of advocates calling on a return to merit-based admissions.
Earlier this month, nine City Council members signed on to a letter with bipartisan support calling on Banks to “reinstate a fair admission process” for middle and high schoolers.
“Coming out of the pandemic, lottery-based admissions do not address learning loss or help improve proficiencies of students who are academically behind,” it stated.
An open letter to Banks from the group PLACE NYC calling for a return to screened admissions garnered around 4,000 signatures.
“We had a full year of in-person school which included annual state tests and regular report card grades. It is now possible to make a full return to admissions standards for screened schools,” it read.
An announcement on the issue is expected to come from the DOE soon.
