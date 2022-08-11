For young athletes in the East Queens area, the phrase “Play ball!” may now beg a follow-up question: Which kind?
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) joined forces to get bills passed in their respective state bodies to expand use of the Padavan-Preller Fields complex in Bellerose.
Per a 1980 charter between the Hollis-Bellaire-Queens Village-Bellerose Athletic Association and the state, only baseball and softball were allowed to be played on the premises without state permission. Under the new laws, any sport or community event can be held at the HBQVBAA’s discretion.
“By opening up these nine athletic fields to more sporting activities like cricket, soccer and football, and giving HBQVBAA more control over their own fields, we are expanding opportunities for thousands of athletes throughout Queens,” Liu said in a statement.
The complex houses nine baseball and softball fields, and while there are no plans for expansion, HBQVBAA Vice President Paul Busciolano says the new legislation could open that avenue.
“We hope to raise money to turf the complex and put lights up,” he said.
Other sports have been played on the field over the past two decades, but the new laws make it so the HBQVBAA does not have to worry about violating any sort of edict when staging non-baseball or softball games.
“We need to keep the kids playing,” John Zullo, executive director of the DePhillips Athletic Club flag football program that has been operating at Padavan-Preller since 2005, said. “That’s the most important thing.”
“We live in the world’s borough and we play the world’s sports here now,” Queensbororough United Youth Soccer Club President Sean Peckett said. “For our children growing up here, spaces to play those sports have become much fewer.”
“To have this space to offer all these sports is such a great opportunity,” he added.
Chuck Schub, a former HBQVBAA umpire chief and alumnus of the baseball league’s predecessor, says the energy on the complex is palpable during its peak seasons. Off-season, however, the space sits listless.
“A good part of the year you drive by and you see potential,” he said. “Land developers have seen that potential. Fortunately they’ve been held off.”
Peckett has seen instances of kids changing from their baseball or softball uniforms right into their soccer uniforms and hitting the pitch. He and other youth sports organizers hope the new legislation opens up opportunities for kids to explore different athletic pursuits and stay active on the complex even during those typically quiet times.
“This place was underutilized,” Vanel said. “We want to make sure more people are able to use it throughout the year.”
“While baseball will always be known and treasured as ‘America’s Pastime,’ newer immigrant groups have come and brought in sports that also require the use of grass fields,” Mark McMillan, district manager of Queens Community Board 13, said.
“As our society struggles with physical maladies like hypertension, diabetes and so many being overweight, opening up areas where organized physical activity may take place goes a long way in addressing some of these issues,” he added.
