As part of his efforts to mitigate the city fiscal shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor de Blasio proposed the temporary suspension of the Summer Youth Employment Program for the 2020 season, a plan multiple City Council members were quick to reject.
“The Council cares deeply about SYEP. I care about it too,” de Blasio said at a May 5 press conference. “It’s expanded greatly during my administration. I’ve said one, we don’t have money right now. Two, we don’t have a logistical framework to make it work because people can’t gather and it is wholly dependent on people gathering in the same place. So I don’t see a way to do it right now, but I’m always going to have an open door to the Council and budget adoption is not until the middle of June or later June. Things could change by then so don’t see it now, but the conversation is open.”
The cut came as part of the mayor’s $89.3 billion executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which would reduce spending compared to the FY 20 budget adopted in June 2019 by 3.7 percent. Hundreds of cuts across multiple jurisdictions include reducing highway cleaning, canceling the Department of Education’s upcoming Summer School’s Out New York City program and implementing a hiring freeze across multiple agencies in order to redirect funding to life-saving measures. Suspending the SYEP, which employed about 75,000 city youths between the ages of 14 and 24 in 2019, would preserve $124 million.
“For decades SYEP has given our young people workplace experience and the opportunity to learn valuable skills for their long-term success,” Councilmember Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) told the Chronicle in an email. “While it is important that we slow spending to prepare for the inevitable financial impacts of this pandemic, we cannot cut this important funding for our youth. Summer employment supports positive behavioral and economic outcomes for our young people. An investment in our children is critical to the future of our city and cuts to SYEP will cause an unintended effect to the detriment of communities of color across this city.”
Other elected officials shared Adams’ view and denounced de Blasio’s solution — Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) stated that the “SYEP should be prioritized right now as a way to engage youth in positive activities over the summer,” while Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) promised to “fight to get as much of the funding and programming back as possible, for this summer and beyond.”
Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) questioned de Blasio’s decision to include the program’s suspension with the hundreds of other budget cuts, believing that coupling it with the closure of pools will cause more problems than solutions.
“These decisions potentially can cost us more in the long run with increased crime and vandalism, and derail so many potential careers of young people,” Holden told the Chronicle. “New York City already has fewer programs and places to go for youth compared to other cities throughout the nation and world. Eliminating these programs prematurely is foolish and we could be paying the price for this blunder for decades.”
Tom Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, has worked with many SYEP youths over the years and has applauded the program for providing kids with the opportunity to explore various careers. He denounced the decision to cut the SYEP in a time when so many other job opportunities are limited, adding that the proposal not only revokes career experience and a distraction from mischief, but eliminates the opportunity to contribute to the family income.
“I think it’s a mistake,” he told the Chronicle. “The money they make goes toward the family budget. Without those jobs and experiences I worry ... It’s really critically important for many families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.