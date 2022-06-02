The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade returned to Northern Boulevard on Monday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Veterans, community groups, elected officials and residents came from all over to wave their flag at one of the largest hometown parades in the country.
That was the case for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Color Guard, at top right. To their left, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, left, New York Attorney General Tish James, Gov. Hochul and Borough President Donovan Richards greet the crowd.
Below them is the Francis Lewis High School JROTC Drum Corp, and to their right, onlookers smile for a photo. A member of the Tappan Zee Bridgemen serenades the crowd while at his right, one young patriot rides in style.
Above, members of the Boy Scouts, including Sea Scouts, bear the parade banner. Next to them, some young attendees cheer on their classmates marching in the parade. The New York Naval Cadet Corp Color Guard marches, and, below them, Grand Marshal Col. Fred Tanner applauds from his perch in the parade’s white Mustang. Riding shotgun is James McBride, son of the late Charles McBride, who with J. Douglas Montgomery was the event’s co-man of the year. At near right, Community Service Award Recipient Victor Dadras, left, smiles with his brother, Robert, and 4-year-old twin nephews, Auden and Everett.
