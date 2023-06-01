Hundreds of people lined Northern Boulevard on Monday afternoon to watch this year’s Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, which is said to be one of the largest hometown parades marking the holiday in the country.
Donning red, white and blue, community members proudly let their banners wave as they paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
At top right, Mohsen Zandieh of Arash Real Estate rides in style down Northern Boulevard as he looks out at the crowd while cadets from the Marine Merchant Academy march to his left.
Below them, the city made sure to clear the streets for Monday’s parade. To the right of that, two young paradegoers smile for a photo as they enjoy the festivities. At center right, Rep. Grace Meng waves at the crowd as she marches. To her right, onlookers take in the view from the sidelines.
Below them, students from Francis Lewis High School’s JROTC program stand tall with flags, just as the Manhasset Volunteer Fire Co. does to their left. Above, Boy Scouts from Douglaston’s own Troop 153 carry the parade’s opening banner with pride. At right, one young patriot gets a boost so he can take a closer look at the fire trucks. Meanwhile, at far right, students from PS 94 represent their school as they march.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.