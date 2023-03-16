The Bangladeshi community in Ozone Park celebrated the acknowledgement of its community with a street co-naming ceremony last Friday to dub the corner of Drew Street and 101st Avenue Little Bangladesh Way.
“For 70 years, the Bangladeshi community has been living in the Ozone Park City Line area without much recognition,” said Mohammad Khan, executive director of the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol. “We have hundreds of homes, businesses, employees and so many opportunities that the Bangladeshi community has been providing here in City Line, Ozone Park. And finally, I must say, we have our own identity with this street naming.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) introduced the legislation in the City Council for the street co-naming.
“There were many things that I wanted to accomplish in my first year as your city councilwoman and one of them was made on the day that we met, if you remember, when I came to each and every one of the mosques within the district, to make sure that the Bangladeshi community knew how much they were appreciated, how much they were valued and how much they meant to me as their representative and to my colleagues in government,” Ariola told the crowd gathered.
Advocacy for the street co-naming came from COPCP as well as Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services and local mosques, Masjid Al-Aman, Al-Furqan Jame Masjid and the Fultoli Jame Masjid and Islamic Institute of Ozone Park, Inc.
“I’m actually not seeing anything little about that sign,” said Dr. Mafuzur Rahman, senior advisor for Al-Furqan Jame Masjid of the Little Bangladesh sign. “Because everything big begins with little steps. This is our first step for bigger futures.”
He thanked the elected officals present as well as Community Board 10 and Chair Betty Braton, who was present, for supporting efforts to expand the mosque.
Sharid Uddin of the Al-Aman mosque, one of the first in the area, spoke as well.
“We have about three or 4,000 congregants who come to the mosque,” Uddin said. “So every day when people pass by, they will see the sign and they will remember this day.”
Also present for the event were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo and representatives from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office and the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.
“Our diversity is certainly our strength,” said Richards. “And the Bangladeshi community plays a major role in that strength, whether it’s through our economy, through the sciences, through engineering. You’ve done so much to move our borough forward.”
Rajkumar stated, “As we stand here at Little Bangladesh Way, we honor the achievements of this great community. We are successful in all fields, as business owners, in medicine, in technology. The sky is the limit for us.”
Last year, a street co-naming for Little Bangladesh Avenue took place at Hillside Avenue and Homelawn Street. As many as 65 percent of the city’s Bangladeshi population reside in Queens, many in Jamaica, Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillside), who sponsored the action, said at the time.
