The Department of Education continued its tour of New York City school districts to gather feedback on the new Brilliant NYC program with a community meeting with District 26 on Tuesday night.
Brilliant NYC is the program Mayor de Blasio announced would replace Gifted andTalented programs in schools and community engagement was promised.
“I’m excited to get into neighborhoods across the city to hear directly from communities about the types of learning opportunities that pique students’ interests and let their gifts shine,” said Chancellor Meisha Porter in a statement.
But Adriana Aviles, former president of Community Education Council 26, found Tuesday night’s meeting “disheartening.”
She was in a breakout room on Zoom that was dedicated to Spanish-speaking parents and she was serving as a translator.
But she was in the room with only a DOE representative and no Spanish-speaking members of the community.
“This happened to two of the other translators — they were in empty rooms,” said Aviles. “I didn’t get anything out of it personally. It was a dud.”
She does not think it was the fault of District 26 but said instead that there has been too little engagement.
She said many parents in District 26 are already highly aware of changes and happenings within the education system and therefore did not learn anything new.
Alan Ong, president of CEC 26, said his main takeaway from the session, which he said included 180 participants, was that parents are still concerned about their students being challenged enough in the classroom.
CEC 26 passed a resolution last week calling for the rescinding of the decision to eliminate G&T.
The points of the resolution included that District 26 already has multiple successful Gifted and Talented programs in elementary and middle schools and that the mayor and chancellor failed to engage the community before announcing the immediate phasing out of the program.
The members also pointed out that other districts have also passed similar resolutions calling for public engagement and that a district meeting in October included 190 participants expressing concerns over the new plan.
“The absence of communication with our community and its parents demonstrates the lack of transparency in the Mayor and Chancellor’s planning and decision-making process,” the resolution reads.
They call on G&T to be reinstated for the 2022-23 school year.
“Everyone wants their kids to be challenged and everyone wants them to be well-rounded. At the end of the day, they don’t want to penalize the kids who want to be challenged,” he said.
The district-specific community forums are the first part of the DOE’s plan to create the “blueprint” for Brilliant NYC.
It will be followed by a citywide panel including national and local experts and superintendents, principals and students, according to the DOE’s website.
Since Mayor-elect Eric Adams has vowed to keep the Gifted & Talented program, Aviles says the process is unecessary.
“If nothing is going to change, it’s just uprooting our families and giving them stress over getting rid of Gifted & Talented,” she said.
