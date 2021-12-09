A meeting with Long Island Rail Road officials requested last week by elected officials representing Forest Hills could go better than expected, according to railroad brass.
The letter to LIRR President Phil Eng, signed at the top by Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), requested a meeting on behalf of community residents and the Burns Street Alliance regarding not only needed improvements to the station but things like routine upkeep and maintenance.
Eng, in an email to the Chronicle last Friday, said elevators are among the improvements coming — and not just at Forest Hills.
“Providing safe, reliable, accessible, and equitable service for all is paramount while we aim to be the best neighbors possible to the communities we serve,” Eng said. “We look forward to making an additional six Queens stations ADA accessible as part of the current capital plan, while seeking opportunities and challenging industry to help us deliver more. We’re grateful for the community participation and feedback from residents, and we’re taking it all into consideration as we plan to meet the needs of all our riders.”
The MTA’s $51 billion 2020-24 capital plan includes making the LIRR stations at St. Albans, Locust Manor, Hollis, Hunterspoint Avenue and Mets-Willets Point accessible as per the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as Forest Hills.
While the station in scenic and historic Forest Hills Gardens has had ramps to and from platforms in both directions from 1997, they are not considered ADA-compliant.
The planned makeover for the Forest Hills station right now is in the preliminary design phase and expected to be completed in 2022. It will include platform replacement and extensions. Given the classic design of the station, community members and the New York State Historic Preservation office will be brought into the discussions.
Other signatories on the letter to Eng included U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing); state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing); outgoing Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) and her replacement, Councilwoman-elect Lynn Schulman; and Borough President Donovan Richards.
The capital budget also includes subway accessibility projects for the A and C lines at Rockaway Boulevard; Beach 67th Street in Far Rockaway; the M-R station at Woodhaven Boulevard, the E and F station at Briarwood; and the N-W Broadway station in Astoria.
Richards, in an email, said he hopes the upgrades are coming on the express track.
“Far too many of our transportation stations — both subway and commuter rail — are either underaccessible or inaccessible, an unjust reality countless Queens seniors and residents with disabilities endure every day as they try to navigate our city,” he said. “Our families deserve an immediate, concerted effort to continue funding and completing work to make our transit hubs accessible to all residents, regardless of ability.”
Like anything else, it comes down to when the money is available; and Meng secured about $16 million for the LIRR station work in the INVEST in America Act (short for Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation), but that has only passed the House of Representatives, not the Senate.
“But the mayor or governor can still direct money from the recently enacted infrastructure bill, and we hope they do,” said a Meng spokesperson.
