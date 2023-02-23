Schedule changes for the Long Island Rail Road are coming to stations at the sites of four major sports venues in the region — but fans of the New York Mets, US Open tennis, the New York Islanders and Belmont Race Track still will be able to take the train to the game after the changes go into effect on Feb. 27.
The scheduling is in conjunction with the start of full LIRR service to the Grand Central Madison terminal in Manhattan.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is upgrading the Elmont/UBS arena stop to a full service station. It opened for eastbound service on event days only in November 2021 when the UBS Arena opened on the grounds of Belmont Park; and began westbound service last October. The station sits between the Queens Village and Bellerose stations.
LIRR trains to Mets-Willets Point, between Citi Field and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will go back to their traditional event-days schedule.Trains began running to and from the station on a daily basis in February 2021 when Citi Field became a Covid-19 vaccination site.
