On Sunday, Gov. Hochul ordered the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to fix the Long Island Rail Road’s badly executed and terribly received rollout of its new schedules for Manhattan-bound service that includes the new Grand Central Madison station.
On Monday, it introduced longer trains from Jamaica to Penn Station and more trains from Jamaica to Brooklyn. Tuesday saw still more Jamaica-Brooklyn trains added for morning and evening rush hours,
Commuters complained of everything from longer waits between trains to having to sprint up stairs and across mezzanines to distant tracks in order to make train connections.
Wednesday was Day 3.
“I’ve had no problems, but my sister takes the train every day from Rockville Centre,” Tori Gellatly said Wednesday on the Manhattan-bound platform in Forest Hills. “She says the trains are all crowded.”
John McCarthy, the MTA’s chief of external relations, reported progress in an email on Wednesday.
“Since the MTA added cars to 32 trains over the weekend, there have been zero trains that exceeded capacity and the LIRR is running 20-25 percent more Brooklyn service morning and evening,” McCarthy said. “Increased frequency has reduced average waits for Brooklyn shuttle to 4 minutes or less. This week, the LIRR is running 945 trains per day, an increase of close to 300 over the prior schedule.”
More MTA personnel also have been deployed to station platforms to guide commuters.
Speaking at Monday night’s meeting of Community Board 11 in Northern Queens, member Carmen Collado said it was bad enough to request a meeting with MTA officials.
“We have additional service to Grand Central, and that’s wonderful, but it also has impacted people on the train,” Collado said.
“I’m getting a lot of complaints from people, I use the Long Island Rail Road myself,” she added. “And the schedule is totally, you know, it’s not just like few minutes, here or there. It’s totally crazy. I mean, really. So I really would like to request that we have a meeting with the MTA. Because I mean, that is essential for us overall. And we need to take a look at that.”
CB 11 Chair Michael Budabin said that made sense, based on what he’s gathered from around his neighborhood.
Charlton D’souza, president of the group Passengers United, said Tuesday while riders in Queens Village and Hollis now have more weekend and overnight service, the regular morning commute has taken a step back with the changes.
“Queens Village did not gain any new service,” D’souza told the Chronicle in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “And they’ve added about 15 to 25 minutes to trips to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.”
D’souza said in a subsequent press release on Tuesday that the LIRR needed to add a minimum of two trains between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal during morning and evening rushhour periods to both alleviate crowding that has plagued the Jamaica station since the switchover and to increase the number of one-seat rides to Brooklyn.
Mark Healey of Jamaica Estates on Wednesday actually switched his travel plans to the LIRR’s Forest Hills station after delays on the nearby Queens Boulevard subway line.
“This is still better than the E train,” Healey said.
Sophie Krichevsky contributed to this story.
