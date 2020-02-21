13 lining up for a race against AOC

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) has gone in two years from being an upstart who shook up Queens, national and Democratic politics by toppling Joe Crowley to being probably the most recognized member of Congress outside of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

And this year, there is no shortage of candidates, Democratic and Republican, who have announced their intention to take on the face of the progressive movement.

Ballotpedia lists five Democrats and eight Republicans in the race. The website of the Federal Election Commission has received filings from all Republicans and three Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez.

For the last filing period, which ended Dec. 31, Ocasio-Cortez has far more cash in her campaign coffers than any of her opponents has raised individually.

The freshman firebrand has raised more than $5.3 million this cycle and reported just over $2.9 million in the bank.

Next on the FEC list is Republican John Cummings, a retired police officer who teaches high school in the Bronx. His website states that he favors school choice, while on the economy he calls for deregulation and simplification of the tax code.

On healthcare Cummings supports low-cost, nonmandated insurance, saying that government interference has driven up costs. He also backs tax-free health savings accounts and permitting companies to offer healthcare vouchers in lieu of direct insurance. On immigration he said the country must start with a secure border and have Congress set up a new system that places those in the country legally at the front of the line for citizenship. The FEC filing states he has raised $895,000, with more than $318,000 cash on hand.

Republican Scherie Murray has raised more than $560,000, with $187,000 on hand She ran for the City Council in 2013 and for the state Assembly in 2015.

On education Murray supports more trade and vocational training for those who choose it over college; and she backs the Trump administration on deregulation and “pro-growth free market policies.” She does not support government-run healthcare.

Republican Jineea Butler, who on her website describes herself as an urban analyst, motivational speaker and community organizer, has raised just over $60,000, with more than $18,4300 cash on hand. Her website says her New American Agenda is a “comprehensive community-based platform that will solve the cycle of poverty and violence,” but offers no specifics.

Listed next on the FEC roster is Councilman Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx), who is coming up on his Council term limit. Cabrera is chairman of the Committee on Governmental Operations. He has raised just over $30,000 and reported $19,215 on hand.

Under jobs and infrastructure, Cabrera accuses Ocasio-Cortez of a leading role in killing the Amazon HQ2 deal in Long Island City, resulting in the loss of $27.5 billion in state and city revenue over 25 years; of 25,000 high-paying jobs over 10 years; 1,300 construction jobs and more — while producing “zero jobs.” He backs former Vice President Joe Biden’s plans to build on the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, in an effort to bring costs down.

Republican Antoine Tucker, according to his website, also wants to reintroduce more vocational training options in middle school and high school. He supports flexibility on a case-by-case basis for lifting restrictions on residents in Section 8-supported housing against having a live-in partner, saying such arrangements can, in some cases, be beneficial for children in the household. He also favors incentives for small businesses and, as an ex felon, programs to stop re-incarceration and to help former convicts get jobs as they re-enter society. Tucker, according to the FEC, has raised nearly $22,000 but reported less than $1,600 in the bank.

Republican Miguel Hernandez, on his website, speaks of the need to tackle lead and asbestos in older residential buildings in the 14th District and for changes to healthcare policy, but offers no specifics. He does back increased vocational training in schools. His campaign finance report listed $18,415 raised and a balance of $31.10.

Republican Ruth Papazian refers to Ocasio-Cortez as the candidate of “progressive activists, billionaires and entertainers” with no connection to Queens or the Bronx. She pledges to oppose the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and efforts to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known in the modern Washington, DC, vernacular as ICE. She reported $10,632 in donations in 2019 with zero expenditures, and listed $10,922 in the bank.

Republican Israel Ortega Cruz is a native of Puerto Rico who was raised in New York City. He is married with three daughters. He lays responsibility for people’s dissatisfaction with government because of debt, immigration, the environment, crime, racism and other matters at the feet of the Democratic Party and Ocasio-Cortez. He reported $44,400 in donations and $599.96 left in the bank.

Republican Rey Solano reported no financial activity and no cash on hand. His campaign Facebook page advocates private health insurance, a 10 percent cap on income taxes and initiatives to collect income taxes from an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants.

Democrat Jose Velazquez of the Bronx works in real estate and property management, according to his website. He advocates bringing small business, labor and developers together in order to work out solutions to the affordable housing crisis. His campaign reported no financial activity.

Last week Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a resident of Queens best known for her more than two decades as a TV reporter and anchor for CNBC, entered the race as a Democrat looking to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in the primary scheduled for June 23. She has a degree in economics and is the author of the 2010 book “You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.”

Ballotpedia also lists Democrat Bardun Khan of Queens. The daughter of Bengali immigrants is a mother, financial officer at a school and former member of Community Board 2.

Her website states she will work to reduce taxes on small businesses and support the expansion of trade and vocational training in schools. She favors incentives to support green technology but calls Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal fiscally “untenable.” She also supports universal background checks for firearm sales and the prohibition of guns for those with a history of violence. She also favors a ban on the AR-15 rifle.

Democrat James Dillon, who has a campaign Twitter account, also is listed by Ballotpedia.