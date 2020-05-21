City officials are calling on state lawmakers to support line-of-duty death benefits for survivors of municipal employees who die of COVID-19.
“Our public servants have gone above and beyond during this crisis, and the loved ones of those we’ve lost deserve our full support,” Mayor de Blasio said in a Tuesday press release. “That’s why I’m advancing State legislation to authorize line-of-duty death benefits for the families of City employees who die of COVID-19. We must honor their dedication to our city.”
The announcement said the city will work with the state Legislature to pass legislation to establish a presumption that COVID-19 deaths occurred in the line of duty. The mayor previously granted a 45-day extension of health insurance to surviving family members of city workers who die of COVID-19.
Several city and state lawmakers from Queens gave their support for line-of-duty benefits in statements accompanying the mayor’s, including Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), a member of the Governmental Employees Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.