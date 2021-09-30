Like many other projects, the Linden Place expansion was suspended during the pandemic. Unlike many others, it’s already a decade overdue.
The second phase of the project —extending the Linden Place roadway from 23rd Avenue to 20th Avenue — restarted earlier this month, a spokesperson from the city’s Economic Development Corp. told the Chronicle Sept. 28.
A significant backup for the project was caused by administrative reasons: Though the designs have not changed, they need to be reapproved and filed again in coordination with the city Department of Environmental Protection, state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since it was suspended for so long during the pandemic, the spokesperson said.
The delay means the project will no longer be completed by summer 2022 as anticipated pre-pandemic, 11 years after it originally was supposed to be done.
The EDC does not have a new timeline, but will reveal an anticipated completion date when the designs are approved.
The Linden Place expansion plan’s goalposts have been moved several times. The project, which will provide another outlet for the isolated community and dilute heavy traffic, was first announced in 2008 and was expected to be completed in 2011, but the first phase didn’t wrap up until 2015.
Phase two to construct a free-flow U-turn at the Linden Place-Whitestone Bridge Service Road intersection began in February 2019, three years after phase one finished.
Phase two is ongoing, the EDC said. When it is completed, the city will finally begin the long-awaited work to connect Linden Place from 23rd Avenue to 20th Avenue. That part of the project will include simultaneous remediation work happening in the wetlands alongside the roadway.
