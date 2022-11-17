Leaders from Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills gathered at the Queens Museum on Tuesday night for an inaugural Community Connection panel to discuss the healthcare system’s efforts to expand its footprint in the neighborhood, what it is doing in Queens and give updates on what is happening inside the hospital.
“I think we’re not as present as we need to be in Queens, to be honest with you,” Dr. John D’Angelo, senior vice president and regional executive director for Northwell Health’s Central Region, told the crowd of about 60 people.
“And we have a good footprint. We need to be much more present, especially given the population here and the density. So there’s a lot of investment going on there. We need to have a strategy that’s very local in all of the markets that we serve.”
One barrier to overcome, hospital executives explained, was making the Forest Hills location known to the community and ensuring that it is differentiated from the past hospitals that occupied the site, including the infamous LaGuardia Hospital, which had a poor reputation.
“Please make sure that you invest in Forest Hills LIJ,” said Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
“It’s really important. I grew up in Forest Hills and I was around when LaGuardia Hospital was here and it was a terrible hospital. My family had very bad experiences there,” she said.
Schulman praised a community advisory board that officials said is in the works.
“I’m so excited to hear about the outreach to the community and the diversity and the various ethnic communities,” said Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows).
LIJ Forest Hills recently performed outreach at the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara and distributed flu shots there.
Lorraine Chambers Lewis, executive director of LIJ Forest Hills, discussed further efforts to get into communities including Little Guyana and the Jewish neighborhoods in the area.
At LIJ Forest Hills, doctors are still seeing an ongoing, steady state of Covid pateints, said Dr. John Raimo, chair of medicine at the hospital, and cases of the flu are rising sharply.
During the first wave of the Covid pandemic, it was common for the hospital to see 260 to 280 patients when on Tuesday it had only 179. In the emergency department, which typically sees roughly 100 patients a day, there were up to 400 during the wave.
Cases of RSV, a common respiratory virus that the Centers for Disease Control says has shown an increase across the country, is making its way into hospitals, mainly among children at Cohens Children’s Medical Center but also among elderly patients and those with weakened immune systems, said Raimo.
“We want to make sure we’re getting out there and our responsibilities are not just to take care of the sick, but to keep people from becoming sick,” said Chambers Lewis.
She said she is excited for the opportunities presented by Northshore LIJ, which saw nearly 2,000 births, over 50,000 emergency visits, and 5,000 ambulatory surgeries a year.
“Queens is on the lips of local executives every single day and I’m excited to be in the center of it,” she said.
