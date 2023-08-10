In 1953, Dwight Eisenhower was president, Vincent ImpellitTeri was the mayor, summer opened with Cyndi Lauper being born in Astoria and none of the city’s three pro baseball teams played in Queens.
And Forest Hills General Hospital opened at the intersection of 66th Road and 102nd Street. The cost of the privately owned, 150-bed hospital was $1.75 million.
What is now Northwell Health’s LIJ Forest Hills has undergone a number of ownership and name changes.
But the mission remains the same, according to officials at the hospital’s 70th anniversary celebration on Aug. 2.
Special guests included Lee Solomon, a 96-year-old woman who’s volunteered at the hospital for more than 30 years and considers the staff family, and Allen Gogarty, an Irish musician who performed during the celebration as a way to say “Thank you” to the hospital’s medical team for saving his life after a massive heart attack left him without a pulse for 23 minutes in December.
“We have come so far and we’re just getting started,” said Lorraine Chambers Lewis, a certified physician assistant and executive director of the hospital. “LIJ Forest Hills began as a small community hospital in 1953 and has grown into one offering a multitude of clinical programs that have garnered many accolades including being the only hospital in Queens to currently have an ‘A’ rating for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.”
A timeline provided by Northwell said an insurance scandal closed the hospital for several months in 1963. It would reopen as LaGuardia Hospital under the management of Health Insurance Plan.
Between 1964 and 1996, HIP ran the hospital, undertaking two large-scale expansions in 1971 and 1974 that would add another three floors and increase the patient bed count to 300.
By 1996, the hospital was not doing well financially and had closed three units. That would lead to another owner, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI, and a name change.
“Around that time we probably had a census of about 60 patients,” said Jerry Scherer, who began his career as an engineer at the hospital back in 1978. “Since North Shore took over, there have been so many improvements that have occurred in this facility.”
Scherer retired in 2021 as senior administrative director of facilities. He met his future wife at the hospital, and their daughter was born there in 1991.
The hospital’s name became North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills and it was now part of the North Shore Health System.
A year later, North Shore merged with Long Island Jewish Medical Center to become North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, now Northwell Health.
In 2006, the hospital’s name was shortened to Forest Hills Hospital. It became LIJ Forest Hills in 2016.
LIJ Forest Hills’ robotic surgery program has three da Vinci surgical robots for bariatric, gynecologic, urologic and cancer surgeries, and recently added a Mako robot for orthopedic surgeries. The hospital is set to be designated as a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery in the fall.
RN Denise Waddy started her career at the hospital in 1999 as a per diem admitting clerk and now serves as manager for patient care in the surgery department.
She marveled at the changes the hospital has gone through over the years in a press release from Northwell.
“I’ve been in surgery in the OR since 2008,” Waddy said. “I’ve seen a growing neuroscience specialty. I’ve seen the birth of the robotics program because we didn’t have that level of technology incorporated into surgery before.”
