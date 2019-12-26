Lights, camera, six-point Action Plan!

Mayor de Blasio promises to end long-term homelessness over the next five years.

His administration announced its sixpoint Action Plan, the newest initiative to solve city street homelessness, on Dec. 17.

“Homeless New Yorkers are just like us — they deserve our love and compassion and a commitment to go as far as we can to help,” de Blasio said at the announcement. “So here’s our promise: We will help every last person experiencing long-term homelessness off our streets and we will do more than we ever thought possible to bring them home.”

The Action Plan comes as the next step in de Blasio’s goal to decrease homelessness — which has increased under his administration. Since taking office in 2014, de Blasio has increased city investment in street homeless programs from $45 million to over $240 million and tripled the number of outreach staff to over 550. His administration introduced HOME-STATE in 2016, which claims to have taken 2,450 people off the streets. The plan to revamp the shelter system over the course of five years, Turning the Tide on Homelessness, was enacted in 2017, followed by the November 2019 Outreach NYC initiative.

After making the six-point Action Plan public, de Blasio spoke at Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village, where the mayor estimated the initiative will cost $100 million in 2021 fiscal year.

The initiative aims to increase Safe Haven capacity by 1,000 new beds, which will increase the total number by 64 percent, and create 1,000 new low-barrier permanent housing units. The city also aims to expand the Street Medicine program, the rapid response of care to the streets and subways, beyond Manhattan and portions of Brooklyn and Queens, to the entire city.

Under the Action Plan, the city will work with agencies to ensure that the mentally ill homeless are engaged with mobile treatment teams, which provide psychosocial and psychiatric assessment, medical management, peer support and care coordination as well as specialized treatment interventions for trauma and substance use.

The plan will continue to improve upon the Joint Command Center, which was implemented under de Blasio’s recent homeless initiative Outreach NYC and nicknamed the Nerve Center. The JCC uses 311 Service Request submissions from trained city agency employees to develop tailored approaches based on the homeless individual’s needs, such as mental health issues and substance abuse, before the Department of Homeless Services analyzes trends and triage requests to deploy Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement Street Action Teams in real time.

The initiative will use state-of-the-art technology — such as the by-name-list, a compilation of all individuals known to be homeless and residing in the streets — to better connect clients to housing transition services.

The final point of the Action Plan is to implement and expand efforts into the subway system.

“This action plan to end long-term street homelessness is rooted in lessons we have learned about the power to persistent outreach and coordinated care for the whole person, wherever they are in their journey,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Raul Perea-Henze. “We call on all New Yorkers to help bring family members, friends and neighbors back home from the streets.”

The plan calls on religious organizations throughout the city to donate and dedicate their spaces and beds. The cooperation between the institutions and city government will establish more permanent housing for unsheltered New Yorkers, an idea Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) has supported for some time.

“While the Mayor has been building large-scale homeless shelters around the city for the past few years, I have told him numerous times that we need to partner with faith-based organizations and churches to create smaller, safer shelters,” said Holden. “DHS Commissioner Steven Banks told me he didn’t think it would be cost effective to expand them. Now it appears that the Mayor and commissioner are changing course, and I’d like to thank them for finally moving forward with my idea on a larger scale.”

The Coalition for the Homeless received the announcement positively after rejecting his Outreach plan, which Policy Director Giselle Routhier had referred to as “mass surveillance of homeless New Yorkers,” and had advised initiatives that implemented “real solutions like housing or low-threshold shelters.”

“We are pleased to see Mayor de Blasio moving toward providing the resources that homeless individuals on the streets actually need,” Routhier said in a released statement on the implementation of the Action Plan. “This investment is a critical step toward helping people find safe and permanent housing.”

Routhier did, however, criticize the increased reliance on the NYPD to facilitate outreach through issuing summonses, surveilling homeless individuals and coercing people to leave the subways with threats of arrest, a practice she views as “inhumane.”

“We urge the Mayor to shift the focus of engagement from NYPD officers to trained social services professionals in all interactions with homeless individuals, and to further build upon these initial investments in housing and safe havens. If we can overcome the rising mistrust that is an inevitable byproduct of NYPD’s increasing contact with homeless people, we should begin to see real progress in reducing the tragedy of street homelessness with these new housing resources.”