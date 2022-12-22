Chabad of Rego Park on Monday commemorated the second night of Chanukah with the annual lighting of a 16-foot menorah at Federoff Triangle on Queens Boulevard.
Attendees at the chilly ceremony were able to partake in prayers, songs, dancing, jelly doughnuts and latkes.
Above, the lighted menorah stood tall, illuminating the small park.
At top center, Rabbi Eli Blokh distributed gloves to the crowd. Above, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz greeted celebrants.
At top right, Blokh, having lighted the menorah, prepared to shower chocolate candy on the children in attendance. At right, Blokh’s son Yossi played celebratory and solemn music for the occasion. At far right, the rabbi presents a gift to Borough President Donovan Richards.
