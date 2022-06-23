Beach lovers and swimming enthusiasts across the city are frustrated with a lack of lifeguards ready for the season and hope to see access to the water open up in time for the peak summer season.
Mayor Adams and the city Department of Parks and Recreation have repeatedly pointed to a national lifeguard shortage as the cause but recent reports indicate that more can be done.
“Due to the national lifeguard shortage, unfortunately we will not be hosting swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim, and Learn to Swim, at our outdoor pools this summer,” the Parks Department announced on Twitter last week. Outdoor pools will remain open for general swim, however.
The department has stated that recruitment efforts have been challenging and that the impacts of the pandemic continue.
A report from the nonprofit news site The City found that a 30-year-old city rule forbids city workers from “dual employment” among agencies.
Lifeguards in the city are hired through the Parks Department and must pass a specific lifeguard-training program. Other certifications, such as the Red Cross, are not accepted.
Candidates have until July 4 to qualify but the city still only has just over 500 lifeguards for this year compared to an average of 1,400 prior to the pandemic, according to city data.
This has prompted Mayor Adams to re-evaluate the barriers candidates face and think of new ways to address the shortage.
“We’re trying to see if we can rethink some of these rules to address these shortages because ... it breaks all our hearts to see a young person that dies mainly because they want to use the beach,” he said Tuesday at an unrelated press conference.
He added that he is open to the idea of lifeguards using ATVs, radios and coordinating with the FDNY.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), whose district covers the Rockaway Peninsula, has been calling on more lifeguards to be deployed to the busy areas since May.
Beach access has also been hindered by ongoing construction that was not expected to continue into the summer months, causing popular stretches of beaches to be closed.
Ariola said they have been revisiting plans to fully open the beaches that were open to sand access but closed to swimming to prevent swimming in unguarded territories.
She said her office has been in talks with the mayor and that he is open to “creative” ways to meet the demand including changing the age requirements to become a lifeguard and allowing first responders and other city employees to do “double duty.”
“They have a lot to consider,” she said.
Last Friday alone, she said, six water rescues occurred in the waters nearby, two of which were fatal. There were fatalities on Memorial Day Weekend and the Father’s Day/Juneteenth weekend, and for the next long weekend, she said, she hopes not to see such tragedies.
“The first priority is to get enough lifeguards on payroll to cover the beaches and pools,” she said.
She said she is also working with NYC New York City Emergency Management to include beach closures in its public alerts and to increase signage and warnings.
Ariola added that it is often the case that visitors to the Rockaways are less familiar with signage like red flags-indicated no-swim zones.
The Parks Department’s budget has recently been increased to the highest in the city’s history, $624 million, and Ariola thinks lifeguards could be paid better and overtime granted into their contacts with that. The state recently announced pay increases to address the shortage.
Maria Concolino is a Woodhaven resident, longtime community activist and self-proclaimed “beach baby” who has been frustrated in recent years when she can not take a dip to cool off in the beaches around Beach 95th Street because they are closed to bathers.
Last year, she said, parks employees told her the closures were due to erosion.
She said she is sick of hearing politicians “grandstanding” about beaches not being open.
“I pay taxes, why should I have to go to Coney Island to find a beach that isn’t neglected. I’m entitled to go to my beach.”
Ariola said she is hoping to see the beaches at full capacity for lifeguards by July 4th.
