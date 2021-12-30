Vaccinations — they were the No. 1 issue by most measures as 2021 dawned on a borough, city, state and nation tormented by the worst virus in a century, and they remain that way as the second year darkened by the foul new plague draws to a close.
At the beginning of the year the issue was who could get the vaccines as they were restricted to the older population and healthcare workers, with the rules gradually loosening until any adult could receive them.
Today it’s less about who can get the vaccine than who doesn’t want to get it, along with which institutions should mandate shots for entry or employment — and how effective the shots will turn out to be against the new Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2.
While the virus waxed and waned and waxed again, pandemic-era life went on, sometimes with more masks, sometimes with fewer, sometimes with capacity limits and sometimes without, sometimes with a stronger feeling of optimism among people and sometimes with more pessimism. And we covered the news as always in these pages and at qchron.com. Below are some of the stories that made headlines in Western Queens from January through June; the second half of the year will be recounted next week.
January
Following an undercover operation using black and white “testers,” a judge on Jan. 7 ordered Svetozar Tatkovic and 34-08th Street LLC to pay $70,000 for racial discrimination in their rental practices.
Dozens of residents of the Woodside Houses and other public housing complexes rallied Jan. 19 against the city’s inability to maintain the buildings, leaving several families without gas for cooking for weeks on end and everyone coping with things like mold and vermin.
That same week, the city canceled 23,000 appointments for the new Covid vaccine due to lack of supply. The state blamed the federal government for the lack of shots. Washington later promised thousands of more doses would be sent.
Mayor de Blasio announced in his Jan. 28 State of the City address that the north outer roadway of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge would become a two-way bike-only lane and that the south outer roadway would become a two-way pedestrian-only lane.
The month ended with a significant snowstorm hitting the city, as 12 to 18 inches of the white stuff fell on Queens.
February
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) announced Feb. 8 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay for the funerals of Covid-19 victims whose families are needy.
Citi Field opened as a vaccination “megasite” on Feb. 10, several weeks behind schedule. It had only a small number of doses on hand to start, though their availability at the stadium soon increased.
An investigation led to the seizure of 1.7 million counterfeit 3M N95 respirator masks from a Long Island City warehouse before they could be distributed, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Feb. 11. A Brooklyn man was charged.
Gov. Cuomo admitted on Feb. 15 that the state had been underreporting nursing home deaths at the beginning of the pandemic, though he said the problem was a delay in data collection.
City sheriffs said they busted up a party Feb. 20 in the basement of a Corona bar where more than 300 people, many of them maskless, were caught dancing and smoking hookah in violation of state law.
A former state employee, Lindsay Boylan, on Feb. 23 claimed Cuomo had objectified her and made unwanted advances. Her statements were soon followed by others, in a scandal that, in tandem with that of the nursing home coronavirus deaths, eventually would lead to the governor’s resignation.
March
A March 4 fire devastated a number of businesses on 74th Street near Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights.
A 37-year-old married mother of two, Gudelia Vallinas, was killed March 12 near her home at the edge of Astoria when gang violence at the Woodside Houses spilled onto the street and two shooters fired away, one of their rounds hitting her in the head. Vallinas was the third mother killed in Western Queens in six months by a gunman, her death sparking outrage and broad financial support for her family. Both of the alleged killers and another man authorities said was involved in the violence were later arrested.
The Federal Aviation Administration on March 15 gave a key preliminary approval to the Port Authority’s plan, pushed by Cuomo, for an AirTrain between LaGuardia Airport and Citi Field, to the dismay of environmentalists and community activists who opposed it. The proposal was, however, shelved later in the year after Gov. Hochul took office.
A Queens judge on March 16 dismissed nearly 700 open prostitution cases at the request of Katz, as officials continued down the path of decriminalizing the world’s oldest profession.
Following the March 16 slayings of eight people, six of them Asian, by a young man in Georgia, Asians in Queens rallied together, including at an event held the next day in Jackson Heights. The next day, more stood together in Flushing to call for unity and denounce both the killings and the rapid increase in hate crimes of varying severity committed against Asian people, including in New York City.
On March 25, people rallied outside the Woodside Houses to call for an end to violence and for justice in the shooting of Vallinas, with Borough President Donovan Richards saying residents should turn the killers in because “when you do the crime you gotta do the time and her family deserves justice.”
April
Katz announced on April 2 that Dajuan Williams, 19, of the Woodside Houses, had been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Vallinas.
A fire on April 6 displaced hundreds of residents of a building on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. An online fundraiser brought in $328,000 to help them within a week, and the Red Cross said it had found lodging for 102 households, also registering 32 more for some kind of assistance. Many of the tenants and their supporters rallied outside the building at 34th and 89th Street on April 12.
The Mets played their first home game since 2019 on April 8, though capacity at Citi Field was limited to 20 percent and other restrictions were put in place.
Toll hikes on MTA crossings including the RFK/Triborough Bridge and Midtown Tunnel took effect April 11.
A vacant store at the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst became a city-run vaccination site April 12. And as the share of Covid tests coming up positive continued to decline, Cuomo announced on April 19 an easing of capacity restrictions in museums, aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens and movie theaters, set to take effect a week later. Horse racing reopened, at 20 percent capacity, on April 22.
A second man was charged on April 20 in connection with the Vallinas killing. Alexander Acevedo, 25, allegedly was the killers’ target in the fatal shooting and had fired his own weapon shortly beforehand near the Woodside Houses’ basketball court.
Mayor de Blasio announced on April 26 a $98.6 billion budget proposal, the biggest in city history and $10.4 billion more than the previous one. The city recently had been given $15 billion in aid by the federal government.
A scooter rider, Xing Long Lin of Elmhurst, was killed April 29 in Astoria when an SUV driver lost control and careened into him and then an outdoor dining setup.
May
Another alleged shooter, Benaiah Reid, 19, was charged with killing Vallinas, police announced May 5. Like Williams, Reid is a resident of the Woodside Houses with alleged gang ties.
In a case of road rage caught on camera, one man pummeled two others May 8 after a minor fender bender on 70th Street near the corner of Northern Boulevard, on the East Elmhurst-Jackson Heights border. Jovani Padin, 27, of Woodside was charged with beating and robbing a father and son. His lawyer told the Chronicle in an exclusive interview that Padin is not a violent man but just snapped — and didn’t steal anything.
On May 19, the state mandates to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in public places were dropped — for vaccinated people and with some exceptions — 399 days after they took effect.
Residents opposed to the shutdown of 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights to most motor vehicle traffic most of the time rallied May 22 to promote a “compromise” between the way the roadway used to be and what it became under the city’s Open Streets program.
Subway operator Tobin Madathil was granted a state Heroism Award by Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) May 28 for having stopped his train abruptly four days earlier at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station in Long Island City, saving the life of an Asian man who had been shoved onto the tracks in a suspected hate crime.
The city deployed vaccine buses to sites in Queens at the end of the month, including Astoria.
June
At least one person spray-painted hate-filled graffiti all over the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst, sometime overnight from June 1 to 2. Crude messages attacking the vets and the police, as well as religion, were left alongside swastikas. A man was later arrested for making similar graffiti nearby but was not charged with the damage to the memorial, even though police officials had privately told City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) that the perp who did it had been caught.
Katz announced June 6 that Kristoffer Bahamonde, 41, of Elmhurst had been charged with making graffiti targeting the 110th Precinct, with marks including swastikas, at multiple sites in the neighborhood.
Elected officials, educators and students at PS 171 in Long Island City gathered June 7 at the Astoria Library to bury a time capsule celebrating the Queens Library’s 125th anniversary.
Cuomo lifted more of the remaining Covid restrictions on businesses and society June 15, congratulating New Yorkers for their perseverance and saying, “The state mandates that have proven right and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today.”
The rise of the Delta variant would soon demonstrate that the battle against Covid was not over.
Primaries for city offices were held June 22, though early voting had been underway for some time before that. While most results were clear, the delay in counting absentee ballots and the use of the new ranked-choice voting system left some unknown. Richards, the borough president, and challenger Elizabeth Crowley appeared to be running neck and neck the day after Election Day; Richards later was declared the winner.
