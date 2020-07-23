Overnight closures of two exit ramps from the eastbound Long Island Expressway to the north- and southbound Van Wyck Expressway began Monday night and will continue for about five weeks as the state Department of Transportation conducts work on the bridge decks.
Exit ramp 22C to the southbound Van Wyck and 22A to the northbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through approximately Aug. 29 as part of an $18 million project to reseal and replace deck joints throughout New York City.
For access to southbound Van Wyck Expressway, take exit 22E at College Point Boulevard and turn right onto College Point Boulevard/Meadow Lake Road West. Continue on Meadow Lake Road West for about one mile and take the entrance ramp.
For the northbound Van Wyck, take exit 22E at College Point Boulevard and turn left onto College Point Boulevard. Access the northbound Van Wyck by taking the next entrance ramp on the left side immediately after 57th Road.
All work schedules and closure times are subject to adjustment due to weather.
For real-time travel information, motorists can check the state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
