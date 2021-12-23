Sometimes, according to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), it can take years for a bill to make its way through the City Council and become law.
But his recent bill to ban the sale of devices that conceal or obscure licence plates made it through with the speed of the driver he and his chief of staff encountered in Maspeth, who inspired he bill.
“We were on 69th Street heading toward Eliot Avenue, coming back from Manhattan,” Holden said. “In the mirror I see this black Jeep, pulling out and coming up behind us in the wrong direction.
The driver sped up to the intersection, giving no indication that he intended to stop at the red light. They decided to try and record his license plate.
“Then this curtain came down,” he said. “We only got a little of their plate.”
Digging further, the councilman discovered that similar devices are available at places like Amazon.
And thus a bill was born.
While drivers in the city already face penalties of up to $300 for using devices to obscure their plates, Holden’s measure goes after the sellers, banning commerce in “any materials or substances whose purpose is to conceal or obscure license plates or distort a recorded or photographic image of license plates.” It passed Dec. 10.
“It sped through the Council,” he said. “It had bipartisan support.”
In what may be Holden’s most impressive legislative feat since taking office, it even had Councilmen Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) and Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) on the same page.
He said it is less about catching the occasional toll cheater at a bridge or tunnel than it is about public safety. He said that the only purpose of the devices is to intentionally violate the law by obscuring a vehicle’s license plate “so that the scofflaw driver can commit crimes, ranging anywhere from reckless driving to much more serious ones, with impunity.”
The penalty will be at least $300 for the first violation and at least $500 for any subsequent violation. If Mayor de Blasio neither signs nor vetoes it, the bill will become law 60 days from passage, and would take effect 90 days later.
