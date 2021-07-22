Police recently released new surveillance video of a subject wanted in connection with an alleged hate crime in which a 55-year-old Asian woman found herself the target of harassment.
The victim was walking her dog next to the Chase Bank along Queens Plaza South in Long Island City around noon May 22, when she was approached by an unknown individual who sprayed her with a bottle of water and allegedly called her an anti-Asian slur, according to the NYPD.
The suspect then fled the location, but the victim was not injured, according to the police. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
The individual is described as a female in her early 20s, with a medium complexion, average build and short, black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a blue shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
