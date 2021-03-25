A Long Island City man was indicted for illegally obtaining $1.7 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program after allegedly falsely claiming how many employees he had, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Gelpys Joel Peralta-Gutierrez, 31, allegedly arranged for a PPP loan application in June 2020, to be submitted on behalf of his company, J Films HD Inc., claiming that he employed 62 workers with a total monthly payroll of nearly $700,000.
Based on the representations, Peralta-Gutierrez’s business was granted a loan in excess of $1.7 million.
The location that he submitted as his business address, however, was a New York City Housing Authority apartment at the Queensbridge Houses.
In applications Peralta-Gutierrez allegedly submitted for other business relief, he acknowledged that, in reality, his business had only one employee and total revenues of approximately $50,000.
He was arrested in February on a criminal complaint and will be arraigned at a later date.
“This office will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against those who, for personal gain, take advantage of the Covid crisis and unlawfully divert funds from vitally important government relief programs,” said Mark Lesko, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, special agent-in-charge with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Eastern Region Office, added, “Lying to gain access to economic stimulus funds will be met with justice.”
If convicted, Peralta-Gutierrez faces up to 20 years in prison.
William Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation for the New York Field Office, said if someone knows of similar instances of fraud to call 1 (800) CALL-FBI 225-5324.
The PPP loans were created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to help struggling companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.