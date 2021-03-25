A Long Island City developer is taking another swing with city and state officials in an effort to revitalize a section of the waterfront.
This time, the proposal includes the creation of a green energy zone and the infrastructure to support it adjacent to land that was once slated for a second Amazon national headquarters.
Bruce Teitelbaum is the general partner for RiverLInC, which owns six acres of land north of the Amazon site. The group also was involved in discussions with neighboring property owners and the city for more than a year to reconstruct the Anable Basin neighborhood in the pre-Covid-19 days before the city shut down talks.
But Teitelbaum, in an interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday, said there is a real opportunity to bring apartments that include affordable units, a pedestrian “greenway” between LIC and Roosevelt Island — “I’d hate to call it a bridge” — and a green energy plant that could supply the surrounding area and even the Queensbridge Houses to the north.
“I could, by right, develop 1.2 million square feet of housing along with about 60,000 square feet of retail. That’s what I have in my back pocket,” Teitelbaum said.
But a few years ago, he said, he approached the city with a three-pronged plan to develop the waterfront area, create a proposal to benefit the Queensbridge Houses and do it all with an underlying plan for green, renewable energy technology.
“Then, of course, Amazon happened,” he said. Then the city pulled the rug out from under the multiple developer plans it solicited afterward . Then came the Covid-19 outbreak.
“We waited a few months,” Teitelbaum said. “Then I decided, ‘Let’s dust off my original plan ...’”
The plan, he said, would create thousands of jobs, affordable housing and tax revenue, all while creating a more resilient waterfront.
He also said the green energy plan is exactly what New York’s elected officials at the city, state and federal levels are saying is necessary for the region to hit its targets for renewable energy and a reduced carbon footprint.
The multi-tiered system being proposed would incorporate water from the East River, geothermal energy, wastewater recovery and energy storage.
Teitelbaum was not distressed by the prospect of putting up another plan that would require a number of government approvals.
“We believe in what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Eric Baard is the founder of HarborLAB, an organization that among other things uses boating as a means of education in the protection and conservation of waterways. He learned of the proposal Tuesday and told the Chronicle he is interested in finding out more.
“I’ve already reached out to them,” he said. “It’s really intriguing, that’s for sure.”
Baard’s organization also is in LIC, right on the banks of the infamous Newtown Creek, a massively polluted body of water that he called a symbol of man’s reliance on oil and other forms of energy.
Aside from the potential clean energy benefits, Baard said anything incorporating new technology could be a valuable tool for educating students and possibly starting them on their way to careers.
“It would be great to have that technology so close for Queensbridge students,” he said.
Baard said he would prefer to see a project use a closed water system rather than one taking water directly from the East River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.