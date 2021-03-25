A year after New York City’s arts and cultural sector suddenly shut down in response to the Covid pandemic, LaGuardia Community College gathered on a frigid spring day to celebrate the gradual dethawing of the city’s performing arts.
The LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City hosted a performance last Friday by Joan Ashley and Caren Calder of the all-women percussion and vocal ensemble Alekande, with guest dancer Dionne Monsanto, as a way of announcing that the venue had been selected to participate in the city’s Open Culture program.
The program, the result of legislation sponsored by LaGuardia’s Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), involves a new permit type that the city has made available to allow ticketed street performances. Arts and entertainment venues can secure a permit to hold events at over 100 locations throughout the city.
The Long Island City performance was one of several street events coordinated March 18 and 19 by Culture@3pm, a group of 700 arts and cultural institutions that began holding conference calls during the pandemic to come up with creative solutions to the disruptions it caused.
“The thing that we do that brings people joy and visibility, where you celebrate different cultures that was all of the sudden an unsafe thing to do,” said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone, who spearheaded the Culture@3pm effort.
“Culture never closed in Queens,” said Borough President Donovan Richards at the event. “Our arts and culture institutions rose to the occasion by finding new ways to interact with audiences through their virtual programming.”
A recent report by the state comptroller shows that as of December 2020, arts, entertainment and recreation employment declined by 66 percent from one year earlier, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, despite its large contributions to the city’s economy.
“To say it’s been a long, hard year is a vast understatement. As our city and state begin to emerge and many industries have been permitted to return back to work, the performing arts are the last to be able to return,” Steven Hitt, producing director of LPAC, said at the event.
Hitt said that the schedule for the opening of LPAC is not totally clear yet, but he hopes to be doing outdoor performances by June.
“We’re trying to get some one-man shows that we can bring inside in May,” he added. “It probably won’t be until September until we can be fully open.”
The center will be receiving city funding to help get its Open Culture events up and running and is getting a donation of some outdoor stages so that it can perform outside in the borough.
The college will be setting the stages up on the premises along 47th Avenue, but Hitt said that it is also planning to take its stages to different, underserved areas of the borough as well to set up performances there.
Artists can find more information about applying to perform outdoors by visiting on.nyc.gov/39a5wuc.
