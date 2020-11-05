The Queens Mobile Library is back for another tour.
Readers can visit the bus’ walk-up window to sign up for a library card, learn how to reserve a book and how to attend virtual programs and chat with a librarian. For public health and safety, there are no browsing and book returns at this time. The roaming library can be found at:
• Queens County Farm Museum at Little Neck Parkway and 71st Avenue in Floral Park on Nov. 5 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.;
• Queens Bridge Park at Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Dutch Kills on Nov. 10 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.;
• Brookville Park at Brookville Boulevard and Mayda Road in Rosedale on Nov. 17 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.;
• The La Jornada/Together We Can Food Pantry at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s north parking lot on Nov. 18 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.;
• Juniper Park at Juniper Boulevard South and 80th Street in Middle Village on Nov. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and
• Jamaica Colosseum Mall at Jamaica Avenue and 165th Street on Dec. 1 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.