More than 190 languages are spoken in Queens, where half of the population is not native-born, but one institution should have everyone covered now.
The Queens Public Library announced last week that every branch now offers live phone interpreting services in more than 240 languages, ensuring greater access to the collections, programs and services it provides in the most ethnically and culturally diverse area in the country.
Each library now has a reference or circulation desk equipped with a phone with two handsets. Patrons can pick their language from a chart and have a three-way conversation with their librarian and someone from LanguageLine, a company that says it has 16,000 interpreters on call with an average connect time of 16.1 seconds.
“Offering live, on-demand interpretation services by phone in one of the most linguistically diverse areas in the world builds on our longstanding commitment to serving all New Yorkers, whatever languages they speak,” QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said in an announcement of the service.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
