Library icon ‘Miss Susan’ dies at 62

Susan Scatena, longtime children’s librarian of the Whitestone Library, passed away suddenly on Jan. 10 at 62 years of age.

Fondly known by patrons and colleagues as “Miss Susan,” Scatena was born in College Point and attended Queens College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early education and a master’s degree in library science.

“She will be missed,” said Nonyem Iloabachie, the library’s manager, who worked with Scatena for 18 years. “The children would circle around her like a mother chicken with her chicks. They would always be here. Since she died the children’s room has not been as full after school.”

After a few years working as a teacher, Scatena joined the Queens Library in 1981. She became a member of the Whitestone branch in 2002, where she organized an annual reading contest that encouraged children to read during their summer vacation — if they reached a collective goal of at least 2,000 books, Scatena would perform a skit inspired by a well-known children’s story.

The first performance, according to Iloabachie, involved Scatena sitting in a pool of Jello and allowing the children to temporarily color her hair pink. Other past performances include sitting in a vat of spaghetti, kissing a frog, reading to an alligator, eating a plate of green eggs and ham, hugging a 14-foot Burmese python and morphing from a caterpillar to butterfly.

For her efforts and passion to spread the love of reading, Scatena was honored with the prestigious James Patterson PageTurner Award in 2006.

Iloabachie said that Scatena’s health began deteriorating in the past few years. A fall limited her mobility and the amount of time she could she could work in the library.

“But while she was here she was completely devoted,” Iloabachie said.

The library is in the process of looking for a new children’s librarian, hoping to fill the role by mid-February. Although hopeful, Iloabachie isn’t sure whether Scatena’s summer program will be continued under new leadership.

“You have to be the person she was,” the manager said. “You can’t push someone to be like that. It has to come from inside you. Someone has to have that drive ... It’s going to be a big, big shoe to fill.”

Throughout her life, Scatena volunteered at several different performing arts organizations, including the Village Light Opera Group, the New York Caledonian Club and the New York Scottish Pipes and Drums, working behind the scenes of their productions.

“During the 18 years she served the Whitestone community, Susan became an institution because of her creativity, thoughtfulness and total devotion to children,” said Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott. “She was a remarkable librarian who was beloved by many people in the community, within the Queens Public Library system and beyond. We are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her a great deal.”

Scatena was honored with a memorial service Friday, Jan. 24 at Saint Fidelis Church in College Point. She was laid to rest by private burial following the ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.

She is survived by her partner, Rick Stanley of Flushing, and her cat, Dewey, whom she found and rescued at the Whitestone Library.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scatena’s name to the North Shore Animal League at 25 Davis Ave. in Port Washington, LI, or to the Queens Public Library Foundation and designated towards children’s materials for Whitestone Library.