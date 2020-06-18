The Queens Library is hosting a series of free virtual mental health programs in partnership with various city agencies, hospitals and community-based organizations to help people cope with anxiety, loss and trauma brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who have lost loved ones can share their sadness and grief together during “Grieving and Loving in the Time of COVID-19” on Tuesday, June, 23 at 11 a.m. SHAREing and CAREing Program Manager Merryl Reichbach will discuss strategies to help participants alleviate their pain.
Monday, July 6 at 2 p.m. it will be “COVID-19: What to Expect and How to Manage.” Dr. Calvin Hwang, of New York-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, will share information about the coronavirus, potential treatments and how people can protect themselves and their loved ones.
Linda Bulone, a research nurse who has been working in Queens hospitals during the pandemic, will share insights for staying safe during “Report from the Field: COVID-19 in Queens” on Monday, July, 13 at 2 p.m.
Information on how to sign up and on other upcoming programs in the series can be found at queenslibrary.org.
