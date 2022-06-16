The Queens Public Library, which went into virtual lockdown when the pandemic began, made a comeback last week with its first gala fundraiser in two years.
A staple in the borough’s social calendar, the QPL fundraiser traditionally draws a who’s who of Queens. And the June 8 installment was in keeping.
This year, the dinner in Long Island City honored three prominent authors with deep neighborhood roots in Queens.
All say they were “children of the Queens Public Library system.”
Gary Shteyngart, the author of six critically adored novels including “Our Country Friends,” a New York Times best books of 2021 listee, was born in Russia but raised in a garden apartment on Union Turnpike.
“Right next to the Kew Gardens Motor Inn,” he said.
R.J. Palacio, author of the popular young-adult novel “Wonder” (Julia Roberts starred in the 2017 movie made from the book), was born in Colombia but raised in the Murray Hill section of Flushing.
“Stanford Avenue and 160th Street and I went to PS 22,” said the author, though she admits to misspending a large portion of her youth in nearby Kissena Park once she got a bicycle.
Jelani Cobb is the new dean of the Columbia School of Journalism (appointed in May), a New Yorker magazine writer for more than a decade and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for commentary.
He was raised in Hollis in a house at 200th Street and Hollis Avenue, a few blocks from where he went to school — PS 134, the Langston Hughes School, and IS 238.
He graduated from Jamaica High School.
A fourth author, Min Jin Lee, the Korean-born-Elmhurst-raised novelist, was slated also to be honored.
But she was forced to stay home, library officials said, after a last-minute positive test for Covid.
Lee is author of the sprawling family saga, “Pachinko,” a finalist for the National Book Awards and the basis for this year’s hit Apple TV series.
The dinner at a converted factory under the Queensboro Bridge, The Foundry, raised almost $435,000 — the library’s single biggest night of the year, according to officials.
The funds will be used to underwrite programs at the library’s 66 locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.