The Queens Public Library Foundation announced May 21 that Susan Latham has joined the team as its new executive director.
“We are delighted to welcome Susan Latham as the new Executive Director of the Queens Public Library Foundation,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said in a statement. “Her leadership will strengthen our ability to provide free access to information, knowledge, and opportunity for all.”
The foundation raises funds for the library’s programs, services and collections.
Latham — whose mother was a children’s librarian — previously served as the vice president of development at Citymeals on Wheels, where she was responsible for all aspects of foundation, corporate and individual major gifts fundraising, events and partnerships, planned giving and board relations. She brought in $14M in major gifts and closed their capital campaign.
The Jackson Heights resident also clocked in time as deputy director of advancement at The Actors Fund, where she managed individual and institutional giving, raising $10 million annually.
She’s has also served as associate director of the Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy at NYU Law School, director of development and communications at the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, and associate vice president for Human Resources and Planning at Metropolitan College of New York.
“During the past year, the Library stepped up in so many important ways to help meet the needs of Queens residents, who were particularly hard-hit by Covid-19. I’m very excited to help support the continued growth of this dynamic institution,” said Latham.
